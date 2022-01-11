New Year New You with specialized targets

Since the pandemic, I've gone from going to a gym or studio almost every day to working out exclusively at home, which is a massive shift, and one I've honestly enjoyed; I like being able to start, or stop, a workout whenever I feel like it, and the lack of commute time has done wonders for my schedule. I've amassed a few pieces of gym equipment, but there are still a few key items I've been lacking. With the new POPSUGAR fitness line launching at Target, I've filled in the gaps of my modest home gym setup, and my favorite, by far, are the dumbbells ($7-$35).
Comments / 0