Millbury resident Robert Babbidge has become the first grand prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” scratch ticket game. Babbidge chose the $4,000,000 winning ticket using a bit of luck, according to the lottery’s website. Babbidge told the lottery his favorite number is nine and therefore chose bin number nine when he purchased the ticket at JT’s Corner Store in Millbury.

MILLBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO