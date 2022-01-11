ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ola Electric S1 scooter purchase window to reopen soon as production ramps up

By Sudhanshu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn December, Ola Electric started the delivery process of their much-anticipated S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India, which was delayed from their initial delivery schedule of November 30th due to chip shortages. Now, Ola Electric seems to be upscaling production of the S1 scooters as the company’s...

Ford Ramps Up Production of Electric F-150, Cites Big Demand

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck based on a high number of advance reservations. The company said Tuesday that it will be able to build at a rate of 150,000 pickups per year at its electric vehicle factory in Dearborn, Michigan, by the middle of next year.
DEARBORN, MI
Ola S1 final payment window reopens January 21, deliveries expected till Feb

Earlier this week, Ola Electric ramped up the production of the S1 scooters to 1000 units a day. The company’s CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal also announced that Ola Electric will soon be opening the payment window for remaining customers. Now, Aggarwal has announced the date at which the final purchase window of the Ola S1 electric scooter will open.
Ford to Ramp Up Electric F-150 Lightning Pickup Production; Shares Jump

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), one of the top EV stocks on TipRanks, has revealed its plan to nearly double the production of its F-150 Lightning pickup at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150,000 trucks annually. Following the news, shares of the American multinational automobile manufacturer jumped...
#Electric Scooters#Starting Price#Vehicles#Ola Electric
North Slope oil production holds steady as two new ConocoPhillips projects ramp up

North Slope oil production is holding steady and is set for an increase in January with two new ConocoPhilllips projects ramping up. ConocoPhillips started production Dec. 12 at GMT-2, an accumulation in the National Petroleum Reserve west of the Alpine field, and on Dec. 14, the company began sustained production at Narwhal, an oil accumulation extending south of the Alpine field.
NORTH SLOPE, AK
Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
