Dry January tips and tricks from the Sober Sallys

fox9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry January is becoming a huge yearly trend, but giving...

www.fox9.com

Glam.com

The Benefits Of Doing A Dry January

Come January, many people are saturated from the drinking that comes with the holiday parties and get-togethers. Odds are at some point during the 2021 holiday season, you experienced a harsh hangover from too much champagne, eggnog, and other festive cocktails, leading you to say to yourself, “I’m never drinking again.” In comes the Dry January trend to help ring in the New Year by putting a brake on alcohol consumption for the whole month. And as it turns out, there are more benefits to a dry January than hangover-free mornings. Research shows that a month-long respite from alcohol can significantly benefit one’s mental and physical health. We turned to NYC neuropsychologist, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, for insight into the benefits of taking a month-long, booze-free challenge. Here she outlines some of the benefits of a dry January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Palo Alto Online

Dry January 2022 Begins

And so begins the story of a woman slowly losing her mind..... But not for what you may think. Last year, Dry January brought me back to my 20’s and 30’s – early years of experimenting with fasting. The chance to stop doing something, anything, done on an ongoing basis is extremely illuminating and helpful. Dry January exposed the importance of drink complexity, whether a beverage has alcoholic or not. It helped me with brain-train, and introduced me to handy new bevvies. Most importantly, I learned alcohol wasn’t hard to eliminate, and what my real nemesis was – that highly addictive, white, powdery substance...
CBS 58

More people are embracing a sober start to the New Year with 'Dry January'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dry January is a time when many people cut alcohol out of their life for the month. It's a trend that more and more people are jumping on each year. Bill Shufelt is the cofounder of Athletic Brewing. He joined CBS 58 on Thursday, Jan. 6 to talk about why more people are embracing the yearly tradition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Healthline

Omicron and ‘Dry January’: Tips on How to Succeed During the Surge

Dry January is a program started almost a decade ago in the United Kingdom. Participants agree to abstain from alcohol during the first month of the new year. Experts say that they expect a record number of people in the United States to attempt to “go dry” this month due to the increase in alcohol use during COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
myfox28columbus.com

Dry January mocktails recipes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s growing in popularity as more and more people are turning to 'Dry January' which means no alcohol during the month of January. Getaway Brewing Company, co-founder Colin Castore and bartender extraordinaire Steve Simeon share their tips to making the best mocktail recipes for "Dry January” with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lifehacker

9 Ways to Make Your 'Dry January' a Lot Less Grim (Aside From Giving Up)

“Dry January”—like its sister month, “Sober October”—is, for me, marked by a sudden influx of annoying PR emails: seltzer, soda, tea, and juice brands fill my inbox with all sorts of beverage “recipes” aimed at people who are trying not to drink. Most of them are elaborate, but knowing how to make a fancy mocktail isn’t the key to sobriety, even for a month.
x1071.com

UW Health experts give tips as ‘Dry January’ begins

MADISON, Wis. – ‘Dry January’ is a New Year’s resolution where participants go alcohol-free for the first month of the year, and UW Health has tips to help you keep that resolution. According to UW Health medical oncologist Dr. Noelle LoConte, alcohol sales and drinking have...
MADISON, WI
Daily Breeze

4 tips to help you enjoy an alcohol-free Dry January

I think we can all agree that New Year’s resolutions are not very effective when it comes to long-term self-improvement. In fact, most New Year’s resolutions fizzle out in weeks. However, there is one health-promoting New Year’s plan that seems to be building momentum, promising interesting results.
urbanmatter.com

Best Mocktails for Dry January from Your Fav Bartenders

Partied a little too much on NYE? Or simply looking for a healthier start in 2022? Well. We challenge you to participate in Dry January this year and give your body a cleanse — only without sacrificing the deliciousness and delight brought to you by a good drink! Check out our favorite zero-proof beverages from spots across the town, or DIY a mocktail at home with our favorite bartender’s secret recipes!
CHICAGO, IL
news4sanantonio.com

Take Part in Dry January

Some people may have found they have increased alcohol use this year. Dr. George Koob is the director of the national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism . He joins us to talk about dry January, recognizing signs of an alcohol problem, and ways to get help.
whereyat.com

Bring the Splash to Sober January with Mockly Mocktails

Who said being sober had to be boring? New Orleans newest booze-free beverage, Mockly, is here to prove the naysayers wrong when it comes to beverages that cut out the hard stuff. Their low carb, fresh flavors give the sober and sober curious a "new option that feels like an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pghcitypaper.com

Ease into Dry January with mocktails from Pittsburgh bars and restaurants

Dry January is a 30-day challenge to abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month. But it can be hard, especially if you’re a social person, to stay sober in situations where the people around you are drinking. Thankfully, many establishments in Pittsburgh make an effort to add non-alcoholic options to their menus. Here are some local bars and restaurants that have drinks and mocktails for you to indulge in while participating in Dry January.
PITTSBURGH, PA

