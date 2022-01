aka Kath // Flickr

Where people in Springfield, Illinois are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Springfield, IL Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Springfield, Illinois between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

Dirk// Wikimedia

#49. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

Pixabay

#48. Columbia, MO Metro Area

Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

#47. Morristown, TN Metro Area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#46. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Des Moines to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 27 to Des Moines- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Dubuque to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 27 to Dubuque- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Columbia to Springfield: 5 (#113 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 22 to Columbia- Migration to Morristown in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Morristown to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 28 to Morristown- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Visalia to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 28 to Visalia

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#45. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#43. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#42. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#41. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Omaha to Springfield: 7 (#173 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 21 to Omaha- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Virginia Beach to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 29 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Tampa to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 32 to Tampa- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Eugene to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 34 to Eugene- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Punta Gorda to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 34 to Punta Gorda

Canva

#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#39. Madison, WI Metro Area

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#38. Rockford, IL Metro Area

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#37. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Cleveland to Springfield: 21 (#182 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 14 to Cleveland- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Madison to Springfield: 95 (#56 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 59 to Springfield- Migration to Rockford in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Rockford to Springfield: 165 (#11 most common destination from Rockford)- Net migration: 125 to Springfield- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Cape Coral to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 40 to Cape Coral- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Indianapolis to Springfield: 68 (#122 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 27 to Springfield

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#35. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#33. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#31. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Terre Haute in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Terre Haute to Springfield: 23 (#37 most common destination from Terre Haute)- Net migration: 18 to Terre Haute- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Johnson City to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 45 to Johnson City- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Killeen to Springfield: 117 (#54 most common destination from Killeen)- Net migration: 70 to Springfield- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Lafayette to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 47 to Lafayette- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Minneapolis to Springfield: 122 (#100 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 74 to Springfield

Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#30. Kankakee, IL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#29. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#28. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#27. Mobile, AL Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Kankakee in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Kankakee to Springfield: 7 (#51 most common destination from Kankakee)- Net migration: 41 to Kankakee- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Nashville to Springfield: 24 (#203 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 24 to Nashville- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Bakersfield to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 49 to Bakersfield- Migration to Mobile in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Mobile to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 51 to Mobile- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Denver to Springfield: 17 (#264 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 35 to Denver

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#25. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#24. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#22. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Zereshk // Wikimedia

#21. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Olympia to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 58 to Olympia- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Fayetteville to Springfield: 28 (#89 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 33 to Fayetteville- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 66- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Springfield: 16 (#172 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 50 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from San Diego to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 68 to San Diego- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Tucson to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 71 to Tucson

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#20. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#19. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

Max Pixel

#18. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

Pixabay

#17. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#16. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 76- Migration from Riverside to Springfield: 114 (#131 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 38 to Springfield- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Davenport to Springfield: 237 (#12 most common destination from Davenport)- Net migration: 156 to Springfield- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Milwaukee to Springfield: 12 (#183 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 69 to Milwaukee- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Austin to Springfield: 9 (#255 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 81 to Austin- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from Lakeland to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 91 to Lakeland

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#13. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ocala, FL Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 112- Migration from Dallas to Springfield: 89 (#192 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 23 to Dallas- Migration to Fort Wayne in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Fort Wayne to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 123 to Fort Wayne- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 131- Migration from Kansas City to Springfield: 19 (#206 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 112 to Kansas City- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from Ocala to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 136 to Ocala- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from Phoenix to Springfield: 54 (#231 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 82 to Phoenix

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Daniel Schwen // Wikicommons

#8. Danville, IL Metro Area

J. Pinta // Wikimedia

#7. Decatur, IL Metro Area

Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from New York to Springfield: 122 (#209 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 17 to New York- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Atlanta to Springfield: 7 (#325 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 133 to Atlanta- Migration to Danville in 2015-2019: 179- Migration from Danville to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 179 to Danville- Migration to Decatur in 2015-2019: 199- Migration from Decatur to Springfield: 171 (#7 most common destination from Decatur)- Net migration: 28 to Decatur- Migration to Carbondale in 2015-2019: 249- Migration from Carbondale to Springfield: 194 (#7 most common destination from Carbondale)- Net migration: 55 to Carbondale

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

Teemu008 /// Flickr

#4. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#3. Peoria, IL Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 352- Migration from Champaign to Springfield: 184 (#18 most common destination from Champaign)- Net migration: 168 to Champaign- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 429- Migration from Bloomington to Springfield: 201 (#10 most common destination from Bloomington)- Net migration: 228 to Bloomington- Migration to Peoria in 2015-2019: 430- Migration from Peoria to Springfield: 598 (#4 most common destination from Peoria)- Net migration: 168 to Springfield- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 903- Migration from Chicago to Springfield: 1,190 (#53 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 287 to Springfield- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 1,123- Migration from St. Louis to Springfield: 863 (#16 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 260 to St. Louis