ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

'Butter Candles' Are Leaving the Internet Confused As Latest Popular Snack

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The viral recipe involves turning a stick of butter into a candle to burn, but not everyone is exactly sold on the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

30 Popular American Snacks Ranked Worst To Best

If there's one thing Americans know how to do, it's load up on snack foods like every supermarket on planet Earth was going out of business and have themselves a grand old time sucking down as much sugar, saturated fat, and processed chemicals as their stomachs can handle (and they can handle a lot). Even though it can be an unhealthy activity, oftentimes the stress of the day just calls for something sweet or savory to cap things off the right way. And there's certainly no shortage of options, either. Just stroll into any supermarket or convenience store, and you're slammed in the face with rows and rows of colorful packaging all begging for your palate's attention. Yeah, the world is a pretty delicious place when you want it to be.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Green
abc17news.com

Meet Wordle, the internet’s latest obsession

Wonder what those green and yellow tiles all over your social media feeds are? It’s Wordle, a new no-frills word game that has charmed the internet. Think of it as Mastermind, but with words instead of colored pegs. Or a mini crossword without clues. You start by choosing any five-letter word and typing it out into the grid. Any incorrect letter pops up in grey. Correct letters turn yellow, and if the letter is also in the right spot it turns green. Users have six tries to guess the word — that’s it — the fewer tries, the better. Kinda like golf.
INTERNET
GeekTyrant

A Paper Engineer Creates Clever Pop-Up Cards Inspired By Popular Internet Memes

Paper Engineer Paul DeGraff a.k.a. PaperPaul has made a collection of several fun and clever pop-up cards that are inspired by some of the popular memes from the Internet. Some of these are really cool and amusing and I wish you could buy some of them, but due to copyright issues, most of them are not for sale. But, they’re still fun to look at!
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#Restaurants#The Confusion#Dairy Product#Tiktoker#Restaurant Story
103GBF

These Iconic Soup-Scented Candles Will Leave Your Home Smelling Cozy and Delicious

These new candles are perfect for those winter months. We all know someone who has a candle obsession. I can think of one person offhand who anytime she is near candles in the store, there's a 99% chance, she will stop to smell them and potentially buy a few. People like that always have homes that smell good. Usually, there's a different scent for certain times of the year. For example, around Thanksgiving, their home might smell like pumpkin pie and by Christmas, it smells like sugar cookies or peppermint. The list goes on, but what would you say is a perfect sent for wintertime after those holidays? I think might have just found our answer.
LIFESTYLE
Salon

The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is your oven

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Ready to take your cookout to the next level? Let's talk ribs. The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is . . . your oven. Slow-roasting your ribs in the oven before finishing them on the grill is the best method we've found for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that don't require an expensive smoker or low temperature grill setup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
leitesculinaria.com

Cranberry Beans with Warm Spices

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. These cranberry beans with warm spices are not your ordinary legumes. Gently simmered with cinnamon and carrots in a white wine-infused broth then finished with lemon and fresh mint, they are a refined bowl of creamy comfort food. Adapted...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Mashed

30-Minute Spinach And Mushroom Egg Strata Recipe

Let's be honest, sometimes we all need a little innovation on the breakfast front. There are mornings when we skip what many consider to be the most important meal of the day or else, we quickly grab a snack to eat during our busy morning commute. These options certainly aren't as tasty or satisfying as they could be, and chances are you'll be hungry for just about anything within a few hours.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

CRUSTY ITALIAN BREAD

Our most popular recipe from the last WEEKEND POTLUCK was this Crusty Italian Bread from Cooking with K. Our other featured recipes are: Air Fryer Apple Fries from Air Fryer Fanatics, Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup from Quiche My Grits and I'm sharing my recipe for Crock Pot Rice Pudding!. HOW...
RECIPES
Salon

What is caster sugar, and does it really make a difference in baking?

When our Baking Club focused on Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh's cookbook "Sweet: Desserts from London's Ottolenghi," members with the UK version kept noticing that the vast majority of the recipes call for caster sugar. Caster sugar goes by a variety of names, including castor sugar, baker's sugar, and superfine...
RECIPES
Food Network

Is Instant Coffee Healthier Than Regular Coffee?

With all the morning coffee options – French press, automatic drip, pod brewing, cold brew – it’s easy to cast instant coffee as the lesser of the bunch. The truth is no matter how you brew your coffee, the cups have many the same health benefits including increased alertness, potent antioxidants (light roasts have slightly higher antioxidant content than dark roasts) and potential benefits to heart and brain health. So does it ever make sense to choose instant coffee over other forms? Let’s break it down.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Roasted Pork Belly

When I moved into my first apartment after college, I decided I wanted to teach myself as much about cooking as possible. This was partially because I genuinely love being in the kitchen, but also because my entry-level salary coupled with New York City rent prices necessitated it. To this day, I love learning how to prepare my favorite restaurant dishes at home.
RECIPES
disneydining.com

The Best Peanut Butter Snacks in Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most iconic and delicious snacks that Guests love to indulge in every single day. While there are plenty of beloved snacks like the Dole Whip, Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar, and Turkey Leg, there are also countless other options that feature lots of different flavors and ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
733K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy