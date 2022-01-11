Astronomers Find Football-Shaped Exoplanet in First Discovery of Its Kind
The boiling planet, which has a surface temperature of 4,000 F and is over 1,000 light-years from Earth, orbits its star in less than a...www.newsweek.com
The boiling planet, which has a surface temperature of 4,000 F and is over 1,000 light-years from Earth, orbits its star in less than a...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0