ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers Find Football-Shaped Exoplanet in First Discovery of Its Kind

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The boiling planet, which has a surface temperature of 4,000 F and is over 1,000 light-years from Earth, orbits its star in less than a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#New Planet#Football#European Space Agency#Wasp 103b#Portuguese
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying bug with 1,300 legs and it’ll haunt your dreams

Scientists have discovered the first “true” millipede and it looks like it was pulled straight from the horror dimension. Eumillipes Persephone is an eyeless millipede that has over 1,000 legs across its long body. Virginia Tech researchers found E. Persephone in the depths of Australia’s underground. Scientists say it’s the first super-elongated millipede from the country. It’s also the newest record holder for the animal with the greatest number of legs. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! This 1,306-leg millipede looks like a horror movie monster Eumillipes persephone is named after the Greek queen...
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

E.T.s may be headed toward Earth, but are we ready for them?

Twenty years from now we might get a call from aliens. In 2017, a powerful radio transmission was aimed at exoplanet GJ 273b, thought to be able to support life. Its message, sent by the alien-hunting group Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence International, contained instructions on how to understand Earthling math, music and time. If it lands on intelligent alien ears once it arrives in about a decade, E.T. now has our number.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Solar System Exists Inside a Giant, Mysterious Void, And We Finally Know Why

The Solar System floats in the middle of a peculiarly empty region of space. This region of low-density, high-temperature plasma, about 1,000 light-years across, is surrounded by a shell of cooler, denser neutral gas and dust. It's called the Local Bubble, and precisely how and why it came to exist, with the Solar System floating in the middle, has been a challenge to explain.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
733K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy