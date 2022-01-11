Teacher Shuts Down Parent Unhappy Homework Uses Metric System in Viral Post
The educator was responding to an email from a parent "reminding her that in America we do not use the metric...www.newsweek.com
The educator was responding to an email from a parent "reminding her that in America we do not use the metric...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2