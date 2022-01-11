ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Revisits Offering Universal Health Care, Despite No Clear Plan to Pay for It

By Charlotte Trattner
 5 days ago
The plan requires at least a two-thirds vote in both houses of the state Legislature ahead of voter approval in a statewide...

Alice Mak
5d ago

Why do we need to cover the illegal immigrants’ medical bills? You cannot made a law to allow them buy their own health insurance and pay their copay?

Kathleen Gladden
5d ago

News flash!!  Meanwhile here in the United States they are withholding emergency Health Care from citizens because of their skin color. They started with subsidizing black farmers. Now it's come to this, if you're an elderly white person, or any white person, and you need emergency care and there's a person of color, citizen or non-citizen, young or old, they get the care first. This is happening all over the country. This is very alarming, it's like what happened in Germany! We need to wake up people! They've now gone beyond demonization of whites, this is punishment!  We allowed it when it was just about money (reparations) but now it's about life and death. Calling it equity!    Watch Tucker Carlson on YouTube.

KSBW.com

‘We’re going to be inclusive’: Newsom speaks on plan for universal access to health care coverage

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Kern County on Tuesday to speak more about his proposal to offer universal access to health care coverage for all, including undocumented immigrants. The proposed $2.2 billion program to aid undocumented immigrants in the country would not take effect until January 2024 to include “all low-income Californians, regardless of immigration status,” Newsom said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Lawmakers Highlight End Of Child Tax Credit Payments Starting This Month

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This weekend will mark the first time since July that 36 million U.S. families won’t receive a monthly check through the expanded Child Tax Credit. Eligible families were receiving the $300-per-child monthly checks from the IRS to help pay for groceries and other expenses. Florida Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Darren Soto held a virtual news conference on Friday calling for the passage of the Build Back Better Act. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which remains in limbo, would have ensured that families receive a payment on Friday. Florida lawmakers want the Build Back Better Act to pass in order to...
FLORIDA STATE
