ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle ‘in talks with Monaco to sign defender Benoit Badiashile but defender’s injury could complicate £33m transfer’

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

NEWCASTLE have entered talks with Monaco to sign injured defender Benoit Badiashile, reports suggest.

According to L'Equipe, the Magpies sent representatives to meet the Ligue 1 giants' hierarchy over the weekend and are willing to splash £33milion for Badiashile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMSq2_0didLDon00
Newcastle are keeping tabs on Monaco ace Benoit Badiashile, even though he got injured Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFTXb_0didLDon00

However, the Premier League side's bid has been met by a significant obstacle as the centre-back suffered a muscle injury against Nantes on Sunday and will be out for approximately three weeks.

Manager Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his defence during the January transfer window as his team has conceded the joint-highest amount of goals in the Premier League this season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed Newcastle have turned their focus on the 20-year-old Frenchman after their bid for Lille star Sven Botman collapsed.

But the club's mega rich owners are facing competition from Prem rivals West Ham as well as Wolves.

Romano tweeted: "Newcastle are keen on Benoit Badiashile after Botman deal collapsed. West Ham are also interested. Nothing agreed yet.

"From today’s medical tests, AS Monaco expect Badiashile to be back with the team in 2-3 weeks. Timing will be key to understand next steps."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

This comes after Romano recently claimed Newcastle's bid for highly-rated defender Botman is "off" as cash-strapped Lille will hold firm despite their financial woes.

The French champions see the Netherlands international as "untouchable" and will open talks over an improved contract in the summer.

Romano posted: "Lille position on Sven Botman’s still the same…

"He’s untouchable and his future will be discussed in the summer.

"Deal off with Newcastle."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Eddie Howe
The Independent

Eddie Howe ‘hurt’ by Watford draw but won’t lose faith in his Newcastle team

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is refusing to throw in the towel after seeing his side squander two priceless points in their quest for Premier League survival.Allan Saint-Maximin’s second-half strike had taken the Magpies to within three minutes of just their second win of the campaign, which would have lifted them out of the bottom three, but they succumbed to Joao Pedro’s late equaliser as Watford snatched a 1-1 draw to leave them still deep in trouble.However, Howe said: “We saw today as a huge opportunity and that’s why it hurts so much. We were really pleased with what we saw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai attracts Newcastle approach

Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai is a target for Newcastle United this month. TMW says Newcastle are seeking two centre-half signings in January and Uduokhai is high on the agenda. Newcastle have already made contact with Augsburg for Uduokhai in the last 24 hours. Indeed, Newcastle are prepared to offer €25m...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

Eddie Howe has warned that Newcastle will not be held to ransom as they attempt to flex their financial muscle in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.The club’s new owners, backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have already splashed out around £37million to secure the services of England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Burnley’s New Zealand striker Chris Wood.They are aware January signings come at a premium – 30-year-old Wood’s release clause is understood to have been activated by a bid of £25million, which raised eyebrows in certain quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#The Premier League#Nantes#Newcastle#L Equipe#Magpies#Frenchman
newschain

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

Donny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Pedro leveller stuns Newcastle to earn Watford last-gasp point

Joao Pedro snatched a priceless victory from Newcastle’s grasp as Watford struck late to deny them a foothold in the fight for Premier League survival.The Portuguese frontman headed the Hornets level three minutes from time to stun the locals among a crowd of 52,223 at St James’ Park and claim a 1-1 draw.Eddie Howe’s men, who had £25million signing Chris Wood among their number for the first time, looked to have won it through Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb 49th-minute strike, but they retreated as the visitors sought a way back into the game and ultimately were made to pay for their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea star Andreas Christensen wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona on free transfers with contract offer on table

ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN is wanted by European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich with both 'strongly interested', according to reports. The Chelsea defender is out of contract in the summer and looks increasingly likely to leave, despite the Blues' best efforts. And Fabrizio Romano says the Denmark international will soon make his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
306K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy