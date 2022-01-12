ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt had ‘no idea’ there were rumours saying he was dating Alia Shawkat

By Sam Moore
The Independent
 2 days ago

Alia Shawkat has said Brad Pitt had “no idea” there were rumours about the two of them dating.

Back in 2019, there was tabloid speculation that the two actors were seeing each other, which was ultimately revealed to be untrue.

In an interview with The New Yorker , Shawkat revealed that she was the one who told Pitt about the rumours: “I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed,’”

“And he was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

The Arrested Development star added that Pitt had no idea “because he doesn’t read that s***”.

Shawkat also spoke about being harassed by paparazzi when the rumours were doing the rounds: “At the time, it was not fun at all. I’m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don’t know who the f*** I am.”

She also criticised that it was her love life getting headlines as opposed to her work: “There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person – he’s a great f***ing guy. But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me.”

The actor previously told Vulture that they weren’t in a relationship: “We’re not dating. We’re just friends. I’ve gotten press, but not like that. Not so uncontrollable.”

She also said: “We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pdtr_0didJXRL00

Shawkat’s most recent role is in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos , which she stars in alongside Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem and her Arrested Development co-star, Tony Hale.

