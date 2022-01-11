ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department forms new domestic terrorism unit

By Jessica Schneider, CNN
WRAL
 5 days ago

CNN — The Justice Department is establishing a new domestic terrorism unit to combat the threat that has more than doubled in the past two years, the head of the agency's National Security Division said Tuesday. Assistant Attorney...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Former FBI official says new DOJ unit on domestic terrorism is 'fraught with First Amendment concerns'

Former Assistant Director of the FBI Chris Swecker is concerned about the intentions of the Justice Department's new unit dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism. "I don't think it's necessarily called for given that they already have a national security division, as does the FBI, and another section that covers counterterrorism," Swecker told FOX News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Lindsey Graham calls Texas synagogue hostage situation part of a 'religious war'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., explained the deeper implications of the Texas synagogue hostage crisis Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Conservatism is on the rise, liberalism is on the run. And why is that? The Taliban are now back in charge of Afghanistan. We've got the highest inflation in 40 years. We've had the most illegal immigrants crossing in the history of the country. And crime is rampant. The Biden administration looks like my face. They've had a heck of a terrible year. And from a political perspective, Donald Trump is more viable for 2024 than Joe Biden and any other Republican.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Isis#Fbi#Attorneys#Cnn#The Justice Department#Al Qaida#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

Bill would require Senate confirmation for US prison chief

Days after the head of the troubled federal Bureau of Prisons said he was resigning amid increased scrutiny over his leadership, lawmakers have introduced a bill to require Senate confirmation for future bureau directors — the same process used to vet leaders of the FBI and other federal agencies.The bill, drafted by the House's Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus and introduced late Thursday, seeks to strengthen congressional oversight over the crisis-plagued bureau by adding checks and balances to how its director is chosen. Currently, the attorney general can just appoint someone to the position.The bill, introduced by caucus chair...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘The Taliban shot my wife in the head’: ex-UK government contractor

Asif* has lost almost everything since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. His wife was shot dead. He fled to Pakistan but has no legal status there and is living in a mosque while seeking treatment for recurrent cancer. He worked for the United Nations and other international organisations including the former UK Department for International Development (DfID). Until 2016 he also worked for Adam Smith International on British government-funded projects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL

The U.S. Surgeon General Warns That Omicron Has Not Yet Peaked

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, on Sunday warned that the omicron surge of coronavirus cases had not yet peaked nationally, saying that the next few weeks would be very difficult in many parts of the country as hospitalizations and deaths rise. In an interview on CNN's “State of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy