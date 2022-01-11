ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

By Syndicated Content

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (Reuters) – Boeing Co won the annual jet order race against European rival Airbus SE on an underlying basis but lagged on deliveries as it continues to haul itself slowly out of a succession of crises, new data showed on Tuesday. The U.S. planemaker said it ended...



Marietta Daily Journal

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Boeing Sees Recovery With 909 Gross New Aircraft Orders In 2021

As the airline industry recovered in 2021, so did Boeing. The American aircraft manufacturer recorded 909 gross new aircraft orders, including orders for new cargo and passenger planes. With 340 deliveries in 2021, Boeing saw the industry return to more of their growth plans and resume their long-term planning with new aircraft orders.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Boeing outsells Airbus on 2021 jetliner orders

ANKARA (Jan 12): US aerospace company Boeing outsold its European rival Airbus, logging 909 gross orders for aircraft in 2021, data showed Tuesday (Jan 11). Despite doubling its gross order intake in 2021 compared to a year earlier with 771 new sales, Airbus surrendered the crown to Boeing for the first time in three years, Anadolu Agency reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing Planes#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Jets#Seattle#Reuters#Boeing Co#European#Airbus Se#Omicron#Allegiant Air#United Parcel Service#Atlas Air
Seeking Alpha

Allegiant Air: Boeing Wins After Strategic Shift

In a recent report, I had a first look at the order for 50 Boeing (BA) 737 MAX aircraft with options for another 50 aircraft. In this report, I have a more detailed look at what enabled the order from Allegiant Air (ALGT) to order the Boeing 737 MAX while it is currently an all-Airbus operator. As the airline has also provided a fleet update, while this report was being written, elements from the fleet update will also be used as supporting material in this report.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Boeing logs more than 500 net orders in 2021 as deliveries accelerate

Boeing landed another 79 net orders for new aircraft in December 2021, continuing its recent positive momentum and pushing its full-year total to 535 jets. Though Boeing’s 787 programme remains in limbo amid a delivery halt, demand for the 737 Max returned last year as airlines reacted to a revival of short-haul and domestic air travel; freighter sales have also been brisk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Aviation Week

Boeing Keeps Order Momentum Amid 737 MAX, 787 Delivery Concerns

Boeing’s December Commercial Airplane activity pointed to positive new-order momentum while deliveries on two key programs, the 737 MAX and 737, continue to struggle. The company booked 79 net orders in December 2021, highlighted by a 50-unit 737 MAX purchase from Allegiant Air that was not publicly... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Atlas Air Orders Four Boeing 777 Freighters

Leading cargo airline Atlas Air has ordered up an additional four Boeing 777 Freighters today, growing its fleet to 18 of the type. The airline has noted that it requires additional capacity to cope with the ongoing high demand for e-commerce products. For Boeing, it caps a record year for orders for its freighter products.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

Boeing Wins Big

Boeing wins order for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for 50 more. I recently wrote about a big order loss for Boeing (BA) as the US jet maker lost a sales campaign for at least 100 aircraft for KLM and Transavia to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), while both airlines currently operate a Boeing single aisle fleet. However, Boeing recently pushed back with a win with an all-Airbus operator. In this report, I will have a look at that order and explain its importance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Allegiant Air makes big Boeing Max order

Allegiant Air plans to buy 50 Boeing 737 Max jets and has options for 50 more. It will buy a mixture of 737 Max 7 and Max 8 models. It expects to take delivery of the planes from 2023 through 2025. It is a significant departure for Allegiant which operates mostly Airbus aircraft. It has a fleet of over 70 Airbus jets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Inside Allegiant’s Boeing 737 MAX Order With CFO Greg Anderson

On Wednesday, Allegiant Air announced a major order for up to 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. With 50 firm orders for MAX 7 and MAX 8-200s and 50 options, Allegiant is going big, though it is not committing itself to an all-Boeing fleet. To learn more about this order and Allegiant’s interest and plans for the MAX, Simple Flying spoke with Allegiant’s Chief Financial Officer, Greg Anderson.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
q13fox.com

Boeing lands airplane order from US budget carrier Allegiant

LAS VEGAS - Allegiant Air said Wednesday that it will buy 50 Boeing 737 Max jets and take options for 50 more, giving Chicago-based Boeing a major foothold in the discount airline’s all-Airbus fleet. Financial terms were not released. The 737 Max 7 and Max 8 models selected by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains after Allegiant orders 50 737 MAX jets, with options for another 50 jets

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the aerospace and defense giant said Allegiant Travel Co.'s Allegiant Air has ordered 50 737 MAX jets, with options to buy an additional 50 jets. Allegiant's stock fell 2.1% ahead of the open. The order, Boeing said represents its first deal with an ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC), includes two models, the 737-7 and 737-8-200. The companies didn't disclose a value of the deal. "This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the ULCC market and we're excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet," said Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit. The announcement comes after Reuters reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Allegiant was poised to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, which would be worth $5 billion at list prices. Boeing's stock has shed 4.8% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 7.2%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Allegiant Air confirms purchase of 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets

Boeing (BA +2.1%) shoots higher at the open after confirming that Allegiant Air (ALGT -4.8%) has ordered 50 737 MAX jets, with options to buy 50 more at a later date, confirming a Reuters report yesterday. Financial details are not provided, but the Reuters report said the deal is worth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Allegiant Air nears deal for 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets - Reuters

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is close to winning an order from Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 50 737 MAX jets worth $5B at list prices, Reuters reports. The move would mark a shift in Allegiant's previous strategy of buying second-hand jets at bargain prices, which has helped it accumulate more than 100 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) planes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
