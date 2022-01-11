IPO for SPAC Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (BRAC) Opens at $10.02

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GDNRU" beginning tomorrow, December 22, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW," respectively.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO