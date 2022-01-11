ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPO for SPAC Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (BRAC) Opens at $10.02

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Today's IPO for SPAC Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRACU) (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corp (TETEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TETEU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Office Properties (OPI) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 8.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Office Properties (NASDAQ: OPI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 17, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Neutral to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. Shares of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. closed at...
StreetInsider.com

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 17, 2022, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Derik de Bruin downgraded Talis Biomedical Corp. (NASDAQ: TLIS) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $3.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Talis Biomedical Corp. click here. For more ratings news on Talis Biomedical Corp. click here. Shares of Talis Biomedical...
StreetInsider.com

DESRI Inc (DESR) Files IPO Registration Statement

DESRI Inc (NASDAQ: DESR) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a top-five, pure-play, renewable energy independent power producer, or IPP, in the United States based on total gross capacity of operating projects as of September 30, 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie. We develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality renewable energy projects across the country. Since 2010, we have been building a dynamic company that we believe is poised for success in a rapidly evolving industry. Our diversified portfolio of utility-scale, renewable energy assets includes 67 solar and wind power generation and battery storage projects in 25 states representing 6,468 MW of capacity across contracted pre-construction, construction, and operational phases."
StreetInsider.com

TPG (TPG) IPO Opens 12% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) opened for trading at $33 after pricing 33,900,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $29.50 per share, the middle of the expected range. J.P. Morgan, Goldman...
StreetInsider.com

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (ITAQU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITAQU), a company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (GDNRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: GDNRU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "GDNRU" beginning tomorrow, December 22, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "GDNR" and "GDNRW," respectively.
StreetInsider.com

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) Announces 6M Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares of common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to originate or acquire the Company's target assets consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes.
StreetInsider.com

NuScale Files S-4 for Proposer Merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV)

NuScale Power, LLC (“NuScale” or the “Company”), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear small modular reactor (“SMR”) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

CinCor Pharma (CINC) IPO Opens 31% Higher

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for CinCor Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CINC) opened for trading at $21 after pricing 12,100,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. Morgan Stanley,...
