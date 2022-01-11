Angelique Kidjo At Rialto Center January 22, First ATL Appearance In Over A Decade

Charlie Berens, Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute, will be at Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, September 25 at 7 PM. Charlie began his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas, TX. In 2014, CBS Sports Network hired Charlie to host the sports gameshow You’re So Money. Also in 2014, PMC (Variety, Deadline) made Charlie the host of their comedy/entertainment news brand @Hollywood. From red carpets to Sundance to SXSW to Coachella, Charlie has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors, and musicians.
