Angelique Kidjo At Rialto Center January 22, First ATL Appearance In Over A Decade

By Jazz 91.9 WCLK
wclk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport for Jazz 91.9 WCLK comes from Georgia State University's Rialto Center For The...

www.wclk.com

vt.edu

Influential, inspiring world music superstar Angélique Kidjo makes Moss Arts Center debut

Chart-topping world music superstar Angélique Kidjo cross-pollinates the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk, and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. She makes her Moss Arts Center debut on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m., with a performance filled with recent hits and classic, danceable favorites.
MUSIC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Angelique Kidjo sees “music as a weapon of peace and conversation”

The four-time Grammy winner plays Atlanta’s Rialto Jan. 22. In March 2020, Angelique Kidjo was set to headline at Carnegie Hall to celebrate her upcoming 60th birthday and commemorate the 60th anniversary of 17 sub-Saharan countries gaining their independence from Europe. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced the West African singer and activist to delay the show indefinitely and ponder her next steps to stay encouraged.
ATLANTA, GA
Collegiate Times

Moss Arts Center welcomes Angélique Kidjo for a dazzling performance

If you’re looking for plans Thursday evening, this might be the perfect article for you. On Jan. 20, Moss Arts Center, along with the Black Cultural Center and Virginia Tech’s Office for Inclusion and Diversity, will be hosting an eclectic performance from four-time Grammy award winner Angélique Kidjo. Kidjo, from West Africa, is a force in the West African Afrobeats genre, known for her fusion of funk, R&B, jazz and West African traditional music. Thursday’s performance will be Kidjo’s first at Moss Arts Center.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Islands Sounder

January On-Screen Performances at Orcas Center

Submitted by Orcas Center. Orcas Center brings the world’s best performers to Center Stage in their On-Screen Offerings from The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, and National Theatre Live. Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.: The Magic Flute from The Metropolitan Opera. A sublime fairy tale that moves freely between...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kidjo
wclk.com

Emory Schwartz Center presents "An Evening with Branford Marsalis" on February 18

Emory's Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts presents an evening with jazz master Branford Marsalis on Friday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Marsalis brings his talents as a musician, composer, and bandleader back to the Schwartz Center stage with his powerful jazz ensemble. Known for the telepathic communication among its...
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Creator of the Manitowoc Minute, will be at Rialto Square Theatre In September

Charlie Berens, Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute, will be at Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, September 25 at 7 PM. Charlie began his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013, he won an Emmy for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas, TX. In 2014, CBS Sports Network hired Charlie to host the sports gameshow You’re So Money. Also in 2014, PMC (Variety, Deadline) made Charlie the host of their comedy/entertainment news brand @Hollywood. From red carpets to Sundance to SXSW to Coachella, Charlie has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, politicians, actors, and musicians.
CELEBRITIES
wclk.com

"Friday Jazz at the High" featuring Deb Bowman on 1/21 at 6 p.m.

Jazz dynamo Deb Bowman will bring her amazing vocals to "Friday Jazz at the High" on January 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Joining Bowman in the High's Atrium are 'Big Love Band' featuring Arthur D. Turner on keys, Craig Shaw on bass, Jared Lanham on percussion and Justin Walker on trumpet.
MUSIC
wclk.com

Remy Le Boeuf's Architecture Of Storms

There is always a place on Mainstream and Modern on Jazz 91.9 WCLK(Sundays 8pm) for the Jazz canon, such as it is. Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, Duke Ellington—when we hear a Jazz standard it's like catnip for our ears. But what really excites us is something new, something challenging. It's no different in Jazz today than it was when Bird and Diz and Monk and Kenny Clarke were inventing Bebop at Minton's Playhouse in the 1940s. If you enjoy Jazz orchestras with ambition I recommend you challenge yourself with Architecture of Storms, the new album from Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows Jazz Orchestra. 35-year-old Composer and Multi-Instrumentalist Le Boeuf is a California native who started playing oboe as a child and then switched to saxophone before he made his way to a music education in New York City. He has received commissions from SF Jazz, The Jerome Foundation and the New York Youth Symphony. He played for a number of years with his twin brother Pascal, and he has played as a side man with Bob Mintzer's Big Band and Donnie McCaslin, as well as working with rock band Haim.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rialto#Atl#Jazz#The Rialto Center Stage
wclk.com

Alliance Theatre presents "DREAM HOU$E" beginning January 28-February 13

Live performances continue at the Alliance Theatre this month with the award-winning-production DREAM HOU$E by Eliana Pipes. DREAM HOU$E follows two Latina sisters on an HGTV-style reality show who are selling their family home, hoping to capitalize on the gentrification in their “changing neighborhood.”. As they perform for the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Denver

Dance Theatre of Harlem Heading To The Newman Center At DU

(CBS4)- The Dance Theatre of Harlem was founded in 1969 with a message of “empowerment through the arts for all.” The company uses the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. These amazing dancers are bringing their talents to The Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th.(credit: The Dance Theatre of Harlem) “Dance Theatre of Harlem is one of the most acclaimed companies in America,” says Aisha Ahmad-Post, Executive Director of the Newman Center. The company was supposed to be in Dever in 2020 to celebrate its 50th anniversary season, but...
DENVER, CO
HipHopDX.com

Legendary R&B Singer India Arie Uses 10-Year Challenge To Rip Music Industry To Shreds

India Arie (or india.arie) has sold over 10 million albums worldwide thanks in part to her double-platinum 2001 debut Acoustic Soul. With over two decades of experience, the veteran R&B singer has endured the highs and lows of the music industry. So when the Denver, Colorado native took notice of the viral 10-year challenge (#10YEARCHALLENGED) on social media, she used it as the perfect opportunity to speak her truth.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Scarypoolparty: Singer-Songwriter’s Raw Talent Shines Through with New Gibson Generation Collection Acoustic Guitar

Scarypoolparty performs his original songs “10 Years,” “Poison,” and “The Darkness,” for Rolling Stone on his Gibson Generation Collection G-200 acoustic guitar. Every so often an artist comes along who emerges into the mainstream seemingly fully formed, with a style that is at once relatable, but also entirely unique. Alejandro Aranda, who records under the name Scarypoolparty, is one such artist. His approach is rooted in the confessional acoustic singer-songwriter mold, but encompasses everything from pop and rock to folk, prog, classical, experimental sounds and more. And it’s all shot through with an idiosyncratic guitar style that blends knotty and highly...
ROCK MUSIC
959theriver.com

CELEBRITIES
star967.net

JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

JOLIET, IL

