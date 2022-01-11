ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennDOT: Driver’s license, photo centers closed Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCdNU_0didHNmt00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 15, through Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Customers will still be able to obtain driver and vehicle products and services during this time through the driver and vehicle services website . The online services are always available to access at no additional cost and include a variety of services listed below:

  • Driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals.
  • Driver-history services.
  • Address changes.
  • Driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters.
  • Pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee.
  • Driver’s license and photo ID duplicates
  • Driver exam scheduling.
PennDOT: Potential fines for residents who shovel snow onto roadways

For a complete list of driver and photo license center closings, visit dmv.pa.gov .

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

PEMA activates response to winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf’s administration spoke today, Sunday, Jan. 16, that provided updates on state agency activities to prepare for the significant winter storm that will affect most of Pennsylvania. To rewatch the live stream , click below. “This is a complex storm that will make travel difficult, if not downright treacherous, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

ARTery coming soon to downtown Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new art and coffee spot is coming soon to downtown Philipsburg. Its founders, artists Lynn Ann Verbeck and Adrienne Waterston are calling it ARTery. “ARTery equals celebration, ARTery equals joyful, ARTery brings the life blood to our community to our town, that’s what we’re bringing,” said Verbeck.  The space […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Residents: Be aware of snow emergency routes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In anticipation of winter weather, Altoona Emergency Management is reminding residents to be aware of snow emergency routes. A snow emergency has not been declared as of now, but being aware of snow routes in neighborhoods can help snowplows, according to emergency management. You can identify snow emergency routes by the […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
WTAJ

These places, services to close, delay opening due to winter storm

(WTAJ)– With the winter storm coming, some locations, services and events have announced that they will be either closed or have a delayed opening for Jan. 17. The Buckhorn Recycling Facility will be closed but the key card Duncansville facility will still be open for residential use. A Martin Luther King concert that was doing […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Crews handle Saturday night house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Crews worked to put out a house fire that broke out Saturday night in Cambria County. The Johnstown Firefighters-Local 463 posted on Facebook that the fire broke out around 9 p.m. at the 500 block of Franklin Street in Kernville. Crews could see smoke and fire coming out from the upper level […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crisis Center under construction in Johnstown, opening in Spring

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A non-profit organization in Cambria County is helping residents experiencing a mental health crisis get immediate help through the construction of a new walk-in Crisis Center. Behavioral Health of Cambria County (BHoCC) announced during a press conference Friday the center will be constructed in the Central Park Complex on Franklin […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One sent to the hospital after crash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle crash occurred Saturday evening in Cambria County. The crash happened a little bit after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Corinne Avenue and Leroy Street in Johnstown, according to Cambria County dispatch. One person was sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission offers safety tips as winter storm approaches

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the upcoming winter storm approaches Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds households of the steps that they can take in order to prepare for, as well as recover safely from, storm-related power outages. The PUC also cautions residents to give utility crews ample room to perform their repair […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Tips on how to stay safe during a winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Winter storms are dangerous, and with the upcoming one expecting to hit the PA region, residents are to be reminded to stay safe and prepared. Winter storms can cause power outages, car accidents, hypothermia if the skin is exposed for a certain amount of time and more. Residents are urged to be […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Upcoming art, coffee shop offering a new place to hangout in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new place to enjoy art, coffee and other activities is coming soon to downtown Philipsburg. Its founders, artists Lynn Ann Verbeck and Adrienne Waterston, are calling it ARTery. “ARTery equals celebration, ARTery equals joyful, ARTery brings the lifeblood to our community to our town, that’s what we’re bringing,” Verbeck […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews fight house fire in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) – Johnstown fire department are battling flames near 1100 Menoher Bloavard as a house is on fire late on Sunday, Jan. 16. According to the Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 – Pennsylvania Facebook page and 511 PA, firefighters are responding to a house fire in the Westmont borough area of Johnstown. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Id#Penndot#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Over $1.6 billion coming to fix nearly 3,000 PA bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has the second-highest number of bridges in poor condition, and U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced some changes will be made. Governor Wolf, alongside U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 14, that a total of $1.6 billion is set to fix bridges across the commonwealth. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State Police announce Troop C summer Camp Cadet to return this July

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will return this summer, after being canceled the past two summers due to COVID-19. The camp will be held at Clarion University, July 24-29. The camp is for boys and girls, 13-15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County approves vax or test policy for county employees

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Commissioners have approved a COVID-19 vaccine or testing policy for county government employees, effective Jan. 31. County government employees who do not share proof of full vaccination will be required to take antigen tests weekly, after a 2-1 vote. Commissioner Michael Pipe said their county services have […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man steals vehicle, scraps it at recycling yard

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Boswell man faces charges after state police say he stole a vehicle and scrapped it at a recycling yard. On Jan. 1 state police received a report of a stolen 2000 Jeep Cherokee from a parking lot off of the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway in Jenner Township, according to […]
BOSWELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Nearly 20 storage units broken into, state police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after nearly 20 storage units in Cambria County were broken into, state police say. According to state police, on Dec. 29, Storage units at Portage Storage, located off of Portage Street in Portage Township, were broken into and had weapons along with other items stolen out of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pilot of crashed medical helicopter released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The pilot of a medical helicopter that crash-landed without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia last week expressed gratitude to his crew and first responders as he was released from a hospital Sunday. The pilot, whose name has not been officially released, was wheeled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Area Seniors and families volunteer to help with Kentucky victims

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Altoona Area Softball teammates and their family members started their new year by heading down south to help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. The Kentucky tornadoes took place on Dec. 10 and took the lives of 78 people. It left thousands of others homeless or without power. Matthew and Abby Smearman […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown School District to add metal detectors and security guards

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Metal detectors and more security guards are headed to all schools in the Johnstown School District to help provide a safer learning environment for their students. “We feel that it’s going to provide an extra layer of protection if protection is needed,” said Johnstown High School Principal Michael Dadey. “If we […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy