John Cena Gives Update On His WWE Future And WrestleMania Status

Even after re-watching James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” in anticipation of “Peacemaker,” it was hard to see why Peacemaker, of all the movie’s antiheroes, merited a series of his own beyond the fact that he was played by John Cena. In a story that otherwise leans on agents of chaos like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior’s endearing Ratcatcher 2, and conflicted journeymen like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport or Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Cena’s stickler of a killer was far from its most compelling character. When he finally got shot in the throat at the end of the movie, his apparent exit from the stage felt about right.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO