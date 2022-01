After starting the season with Slovak club Banska Bystrica, former Montreal Canadiens first round pick Nikita Scherbak has joined CzechExtraliga club, Mountfield HK. "We are constantly monitoring the player market for possible additions to the roster. There were no suitable players in the Czech Republic, so we chose several foreign names, among which Nikita became a priority. After a long meeting with representatives of Banska Bystrica, we agreed to exchange Patrick Lamper for Shcherbak. Nikita is at the ideal hockey age, he has experience playing in the NHL, AHL and KHL, and therefore we believe that he will help us and improve our attack," said Mountfield HK General Manager Aleš Kmoníček.

