The NHL's Department of Player Safety has decided to come down on Ross Johnston of the New York Islanders after a hit on A.J. Greer of the New Jersey Devils Thursday night. DoPS has ruled the hit, which happened just over three minutes into the first period, an illegal check to the head. As a result, Johnston, who has no previous suspension history in the NHL, will sit for the next three games. He was initially given a two minute minor on the play. Below you can view the video of the full ruling from the Department of Player Safety, as well as one of just the hit.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO