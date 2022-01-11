Where people in Lynchburg are moving to most
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons
Where people in Lynchburg are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Lynchburg, VA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lynchburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr
#50. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lynchburg: 73 (#30 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Net migration: 40 to Lynchburg
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Kingsport to Lynchburg: 36 (#47 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Net migration: 3 to Lynchburg
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Reading to Lynchburg: 4 (#125 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 30 to Reading
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Miami to Lynchburg: 113 (#154 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 78 to Lynchburg
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Daphne to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Daphne
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#45. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Cape Coral to Lynchburg: 7 (#183 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 30 to Cape Coral
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Lexington to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Lexington
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Albuquerque to Lynchburg: 19 (#153 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 20 to Albuquerque
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#42. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Durham to Lynchburg: 67 (#72 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 26 to Lynchburg
Canva
#41. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lynchburg: 42 (#154 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 3 to Cincinnati
DPPed// Wikimedia
#40. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Phoenix to Lynchburg: 17 (#299 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix
Wikimedia
#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Oklahoma City
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#38. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from San Jose to Lynchburg: 18 (#173 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 31 to San Jose
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lynchburg: 15 (#225 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 36 to Jacksonville
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Dallas to Lynchburg: 50 (#242 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2 to Dallas
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Johnson City to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Johnson City
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Deltona to Lynchburg: 14 (#140 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 40 to Deltona
Pixabay
#33. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Santa Maria to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Santa Maria
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#32. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lynchburg: 6 (#257 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 56 to Indianapolis
f11photo // Shutterstock
#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lynchburg: 318 (#95 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 255 to Lynchburg
Strawser// Wikimedia
#30. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Lynchburg: 370 (#6 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 307 to Lynchburg
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Boston to Lynchburg: 82 (#149 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 18 to Lynchburg
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#28. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Tampa to Lynchburg: 62 (#178 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 6 to Tampa
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#27. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Columbia to Lynchburg: 4 (#195 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 65 to Columbia
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Allentown to Lynchburg: 49 (#80 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 24 to Allentown
Robinaire // Wikimedia
#25. Alexandria, LA Metro Area- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Alexandria to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Alexandria
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Columbus to Lynchburg: 94 (#95 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 16 to Lynchburg
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons
#23. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Montgomery to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Montgomery
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lynchburg: 16 (#323 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 62 to Los Angeles
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#21. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lynchburg: 60 (#68 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 25 to Myrtle Beach
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Chicago to Lynchburg: 37 (#280 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 50 to Chicago
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from New York to Lynchburg: 427 (#130 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 338 to Lynchburg
Pixabay
#18. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from San Antonio to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 91 to San Antonio
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lynchburg: 50 (#176 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 54 to Minneapolis
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lynchburg: 55 (#77 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 50 to Grand Rapids
f11photo // Shutterstock
#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Nashville to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Nashville
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#14. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Raleigh to Lynchburg: 352 (#35 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 233 to Lynchburg
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#13. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Palm Bay to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 133 to Palm Bay
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lynchburg: 58 (#94 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 81 to Fayetteville
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Pensacola to Lynchburg: 36 (#119 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 122 to Pensacola
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Atlanta to Lynchburg: 54 (#236 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Blacksburg to Lynchburg: 73 (#25 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Net migration: 162 to Blacksburg
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Charlotte to Lynchburg: 117 (#110 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 143 to Charlotte
Beyonce245// Wikimedia
#7. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Greensboro to Lynchburg: 16 (#117 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 269 to Greensboro
Ryan Stavely // Flickr
#6. Staunton, VA Metro Area- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Staunton to Lynchburg: 228 (#6 most common destination from Staunton)
- Net migration: 60 to Staunton
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 362
- Migration from Charlottesville to Lynchburg: 828 (#4 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Net migration: 466 to Lynchburg
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 640
- Migration from Washington to Lynchburg: 1,620 (#35 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 980 to Lynchburg
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 854
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lynchburg: 519 (#37 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 335 to Virginia Beach
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#2. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 1,149
- Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 664 (#11 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 485 to Richmond
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Roanoke, VA Metro Area- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 1,178
- Migration from Roanoke to Lynchburg: 1,548 (#1 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Net migration: 370 to Lynchburg
