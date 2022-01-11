ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Where people in Lynchburg are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0didGqcj00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Lynchburg are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lynchburg, VA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lynchburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lynchburg metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8zo3_0didGqcj00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#50. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lynchburg: 73 (#30 most common destination from Sierra Vista)

- Net migration: 40 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0didGqcj00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Kingsport to Lynchburg: 36 (#47 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Net migration: 3 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0didGqcj00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Reading to Lynchburg: 4 (#125 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 30 to Reading https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0didGqcj00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Miami to Lynchburg: 113 (#154 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 78 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0didGqcj00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Daphne to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Daphne

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Lynchburg metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0didGqcj00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#45. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Cape Coral to Lynchburg: 7 (#183 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Net migration: 30 to Cape Coral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCsvI_0didGqcj00
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Lexington to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Lexington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0didGqcj00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Albuquerque to Lynchburg: 19 (#153 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Net migration: 20 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0didGqcj00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#42. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Durham to Lynchburg: 67 (#72 most common destination from Durham)
- Net migration: 26 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0didGqcj00
Canva

#41. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Cincinnati to Lynchburg: 42 (#154 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Net migration: 3 to Cincinnati

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Lynchburg metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0didGqcj00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#40. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Phoenix to Lynchburg: 17 (#299 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0didGqcj00
Wikimedia

#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0didGqcj00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#38. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from San Jose to Lynchburg: 18 (#173 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 31 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0didGqcj00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lynchburg: 15 (#225 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 36 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0didGqcj00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Dallas to Lynchburg: 50 (#242 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 2 to Dallas

You may also like: Closest national parks to Lynchburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z0hK_0didGqcj00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Johnson City to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 53 to Johnson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0didGqcj00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Deltona to Lynchburg: 14 (#140 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 40 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0didGqcj00
Pixabay

#33. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Santa Maria to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 55 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0didGqcj00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Indianapolis to Lynchburg: 6 (#257 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 56 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0didGqcj00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Philadelphia to Lynchburg: 318 (#95 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 255 to Lynchburg

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lynchburg metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHp8T_0didGqcj00
Strawser// Wikimedia

#30. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Lynchburg: 370 (#6 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 307 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0didGqcj00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 64
- Migration from Boston to Lynchburg: 82 (#149 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 18 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0didGqcj00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#28. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Tampa to Lynchburg: 62 (#178 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 6 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0didGqcj00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#27. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Columbia to Lynchburg: 4 (#195 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 65 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0didGqcj00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Allentown to Lynchburg: 49 (#80 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 24 to Allentown

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Lynchburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0didGqcj00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#25. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Alexandria to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Alexandria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0didGqcj00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Columbus to Lynchburg: 94 (#95 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 16 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0didGqcj00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#23. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Montgomery to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Montgomery https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0didGqcj00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Los Angeles to Lynchburg: 16 (#323 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 62 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0didGqcj00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#21. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lynchburg: 60 (#68 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Net migration: 25 to Myrtle Beach

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Lynchburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0didGqcj00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Chicago to Lynchburg: 37 (#280 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 50 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0didGqcj00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from New York to Lynchburg: 427 (#130 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 338 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0didGqcj00
Pixabay

#18. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from San Antonio to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 91 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0didGqcj00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Minneapolis to Lynchburg: 50 (#176 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 54 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0didGqcj00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lynchburg: 55 (#77 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Net migration: 50 to Grand Rapids

You may also like: Metros where people in Lynchburg are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0didGqcj00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Nashville to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0didGqcj00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#14. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Raleigh to Lynchburg: 352 (#35 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 233 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0didGqcj00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#13. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Palm Bay to Lynchburg: 0
- Net migration: 133 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0didGqcj00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 139
- Migration from Fayetteville to Lynchburg: 58 (#94 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 81 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0didGqcj00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Pensacola to Lynchburg: 36 (#119 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Net migration: 122 to Pensacola

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Lynchburg that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0didGqcj00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 174
- Migration from Atlanta to Lynchburg: 54 (#236 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBKZC_0didGqcj00
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Blacksburg to Lynchburg: 73 (#25 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Net migration: 162 to Blacksburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0didGqcj00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 260
- Migration from Charlotte to Lynchburg: 117 (#110 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 143 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0didGqcj00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#7. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Greensboro to Lynchburg: 16 (#117 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 269 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUlji_0didGqcj00
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#6. Staunton, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 288
- Migration from Staunton to Lynchburg: 228 (#6 most common destination from Staunton)
- Net migration: 60 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0didGqcj00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 362
- Migration from Charlottesville to Lynchburg: 828 (#4 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Net migration: 466 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0didGqcj00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 640
- Migration from Washington to Lynchburg: 1,620 (#35 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 980 to Lynchburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0didGqcj00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 854
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lynchburg: 519 (#37 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 335 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0didGqcj00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 1,149
- Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 664 (#11 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 485 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDlUF_0didGqcj00
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 1,178
- Migration from Roanoke to Lynchburg: 1,548 (#1 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Net migration: 370 to Lynchburg

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Lexington, VA
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque#Cincinnati#Minneapolis#U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#The U S Census Bureau#Daphne Fairhope Foley
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy