Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Lynchburg are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Lynchburg, VA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Lynchburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#50. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Reading, PA Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Sierra Vista to Lynchburg: 73 (#30 most common destination from Sierra Vista)- Net migration: 40 to Lynchburg- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Kingsport to Lynchburg: 36 (#47 most common destination from Kingsport)- Net migration: 3 to Lynchburg- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Reading to Lynchburg: 4 (#125 most common destination from Reading)- Net migration: 30 to Reading- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Miami to Lynchburg: 113 (#154 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 78 to Lynchburg- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 36- Migration from Daphne to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 36 to Daphne

Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#45. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#42. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

Canva

#41. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Cape Coral to Lynchburg: 7 (#183 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 30 to Cape Coral- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Lexington to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 38 to Lexington- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Albuquerque to Lynchburg: 19 (#153 most common destination from Albuquerque)- Net migration: 20 to Albuquerque- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Durham to Lynchburg: 67 (#72 most common destination from Durham)- Net migration: 26 to Lynchburg- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Cincinnati to Lynchburg: 42 (#154 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 3 to Cincinnati

DPPed// Wikimedia

#40. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Wikimedia

#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#38. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Phoenix to Lynchburg: 17 (#299 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 29 to Phoenix- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Oklahoma City to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 49 to Oklahoma City- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from San Jose to Lynchburg: 18 (#173 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 31 to San Jose- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Jacksonville to Lynchburg: 15 (#225 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 36 to Jacksonville- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Dallas to Lynchburg: 50 (#242 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 2 to Dallas

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#34. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Pixabay

#33. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Johnson City in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Johnson City to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 53 to Johnson City- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Deltona to Lynchburg: 14 (#140 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 40 to Deltona- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 55- Migration from Santa Maria to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 55 to Santa Maria- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 62- Migration from Indianapolis to Lynchburg: 6 (#257 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 56 to Indianapolis- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Philadelphia to Lynchburg: 318 (#95 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 255 to Lynchburg

Strawser// Wikimedia

#30. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#28. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#27. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Harrisonburg to Lynchburg: 370 (#6 most common destination from Harrisonburg)- Net migration: 307 to Lynchburg- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 64- Migration from Boston to Lynchburg: 82 (#149 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 18 to Lynchburg- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Tampa to Lynchburg: 62 (#178 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 6 to Tampa- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Columbia to Lynchburg: 4 (#195 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 65 to Columbia- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Allentown to Lynchburg: 49 (#80 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 24 to Allentown

Robinaire // Wikimedia

#25. Alexandria, LA Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#23. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#22. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#21. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Alexandria in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Alexandria to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 73 to Alexandria- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Columbus to Lynchburg: 94 (#95 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 16 to Lynchburg- Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Montgomery to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 78 to Montgomery- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Los Angeles to Lynchburg: 16 (#323 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 62 to Los Angeles- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Lynchburg: 60 (#68 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)- Net migration: 25 to Myrtle Beach

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#20. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Pixabay

#18. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Chicago to Lynchburg: 37 (#280 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 50 to Chicago- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from New York to Lynchburg: 427 (#130 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 338 to Lynchburg- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 91- Migration from San Antonio to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 91 to San Antonio- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Minneapolis to Lynchburg: 50 (#176 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 54 to Minneapolis- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 105- Migration from Grand Rapids to Lynchburg: 55 (#77 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 50 to Grand Rapids

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#14. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#13. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#12. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Nashville to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 108 to Nashville- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Raleigh to Lynchburg: 352 (#35 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 233 to Lynchburg- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from Palm Bay to Lynchburg: 0- Net migration: 133 to Palm Bay- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 139- Migration from Fayetteville to Lynchburg: 58 (#94 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 81 to Fayetteville- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Pensacola to Lynchburg: 36 (#119 most common destination from Pensacola)- Net migration: 122 to Pensacola

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#7. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#6. Staunton, VA Metro Area

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#3. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#2. Richmond, VA Metro Area

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 174- Migration from Atlanta to Lynchburg: 54 (#236 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 120 to Atlanta- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 235- Migration from Blacksburg to Lynchburg: 73 (#25 most common destination from Blacksburg)- Net migration: 162 to Blacksburg- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 260- Migration from Charlotte to Lynchburg: 117 (#110 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 143 to Charlotte- Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 285- Migration from Greensboro to Lynchburg: 16 (#117 most common destination from Greensboro)- Net migration: 269 to Greensboro- Migration to Staunton in 2015-2019: 288- Migration from Staunton to Lynchburg: 228 (#6 most common destination from Staunton)- Net migration: 60 to Staunton- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 362- Migration from Charlottesville to Lynchburg: 828 (#4 most common destination from Charlottesville)- Net migration: 466 to Lynchburg- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 640- Migration from Washington to Lynchburg: 1,620 (#35 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 980 to Lynchburg- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 854- Migration from Virginia Beach to Lynchburg: 519 (#37 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 335 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 1,149- Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 664 (#11 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 485 to Richmond- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 1,178- Migration from Roanoke to Lynchburg: 1,548 (#1 most common destination from Roanoke)- Net migration: 370 to Lynchburg