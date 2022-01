Rising temperatures around the world as a result of climate change are having a devastating effect on foetuses, babies and infants, studies have found.Scientists from six different studies determined that climate change is causing – among other adverse outcomes – the increased risk of premature birth, increased hospitalisation of young children and weight gain in babies.The separate studies have just been published in a special issue of the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.The journal’s guest editors Professor Gregory Wellenius and Professor Amelia Wesselink from the Boston University School of Public Health said that a growing body of evidence indicates the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO