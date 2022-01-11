ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of Harry Potter fans are about to lose their ebooks and audiobooks – save them now

By Jona Jaupi
 5 days ago
POTTERMORE is warning its readers to redownload their purchased Harry Potter e-books before they become unavailable after January 31.

If you purchased digital Harry Potter books on Pottermore, you are advised to redownload your copies before the texts disappear at the end of the month.

The site, which launched in 2012, has been relaying this information to its customers via email, warning them that e-books and audiobooks would no longer be available to access.

Pottermore, which became known as WizardingWorld in 2019, stopped selling Harry Potter ebooks in September of last year.

Despite the Harry Potter series being one of the best-selling of all time, sales of the digital texts have been steadily decreasing for years on Pottermore.

Initially, the site -- which was created by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling as a way to offer news, features, and articles -- was the only place one could purchase digital copies of the Harry Potter books.

However, in 2015, other online stores such as Apple and Amazon began selling them.

Still, this decrease in sales on Pottermore has not put a dent in Rowling's personal fortune, which grew by tens of thousands of dollars a day from Harry Potter ebook sales in 2019.

Pottermore customers can head to the website to redownload their e-books.

And according to Twitter user, Ryan C. Gordon, people can also transfer their downloaded copies to any new e-readers in the future as the texts consist of a DRM-free .epub file.

Although Gordon did note that users may have to convert the .epub file to make it readable on a Kindle.

To date, the total gross revenue for the Harry Potter book series is over $7.7 billion.

Pottermore was the only place people could purchase digital Harry Potter books for several years. Credit: Darren Fletcher - The Sun

