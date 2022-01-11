Katherine Ryan pokes fun at Molly-Mae Hague backlash after sharing ‘inspirational’ quote

Katherine Ryan has poked fun at the backlash received by Molly-Mae Hague over comments she made about wealth inequality.

The comedian, actor and writer recently appeared on Hits Radio,, where she was asked to share her “inspirational” tips on how to “look on the bright side of life”.

Ryan said: “I mean, it’s not funny I suppose, but I think that gratitude, even in my darkest moments, has always led the way and has attracted abundance into my life.”

“So any time I feel bratty or I feel like, ‘well, this isn’t working for me, I want to go to the Maldives’ – I don’t really have huge problems in my life anymore , but I feel like I just remember that I do have.”

Ryan continued “It’s when I had nothing that I realised I had everything, and I think a lot of people are feeling the strain of being restricted. And I just think if you focus on what you do have, even if it’s just the health of your loved ones, then you have everything.”

When Hits Radio shared Ryan’s answer on Twitter , the comedian replied: “Please internet, don’t ‘same 24 hours’ me.”

Ryan was referencing the recent backlash to former Love Island contestant Hague’s comments about wealth inequality and poverty.

During a December appearance on YouTube series The Diary of a CEO . Hague said: “I just think you’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction. When I’ve spoken in the past I’ve been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’ And I’m like, but technically what I’m saying is correct – we do.”

Hague continued: “So I understand we all have different backgrounds and we’re raised in different ways and have different financial situations, but if you want something enough you can achieve it and it just depends to what lengths you want to go to get to where you want to be in the future.”

The reality star turned Pretty Little Things businesswoman was widely criticised for her “tone deaf” comments after they went viral.

On Monday (10 January), Hague shared a statement on Instagram , writing: “When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent.

“I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

She added: “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

In the wake of the controversy, which led to her Wikipedia page being vandalised , Hague’s representative defended the star’s remarks .

Following the viral video, Hague’s friend and fellow former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins called out another one of the ITV2 show’s star for commenting on the backlash Hague was receiving.