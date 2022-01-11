ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Where people in Niles are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Niles are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Niles, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Niles between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#50. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Madison to Niles: 23 (#130 most common destination from Madison)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#49. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from San Diego to Niles: 19 (#269 most common destination from San Diego)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#48. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Los Angeles to Niles: 83 (#230 most common destination from Los Angeles)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#47. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Pittsburgh to Niles: 0

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#46. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Niles: 30 (#203 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

- Net migration: 17 to Niles

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#45. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Durham to Niles: 0
f11photo // Shutterstock

#44. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Denver to Niles: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Muncie to Niles: 0
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#42. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Lincoln to Niles: 0
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#41. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Punta Gorda to Niles: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Punta Gorda

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#40. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Sheboygan to Niles: 0
Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lima, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Lima in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Lima to Niles: 0
Andrew Jameson // Wikicommons

#38. Bay City, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Bay City in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Bay City to Niles: 135 (#5 most common destination from Bay City)
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Lafayette to Niles: 0
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#36. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Spokane to Niles: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Spokane

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Daphne to Niles: 7 (#83 most common destination from Daphne)
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#34. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Memphis to Niles: 1 (#236 most common destination from Memphis)
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Champaign to Niles: 7 (#122 most common destination from Champaign)
Canva

#32. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Cleveland to Niles: 21 (#182 most common destination from Cleveland)
Pixabay

#31. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Huntsville to Niles: 24 (#99 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 15 to Huntsville

Davumaya//wikimedia

#30. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 40
- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Niles: 0
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Indianapolis to Niles: 109 (#93 most common destination from Indianapolis)
NOAA Great Lakes Envorinmental Ressearch Laboritory // Flickr

#28. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Muskegon to Niles: 28 (#28 most common destination from Muskegon)
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#27. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Sebring to Niles: 0
Wikimedia

#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 52
- Migration from Oklahoma City to Niles: 8 (#205 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 44 to Oklahoma City

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#25. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Niles: 15 (#175 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Tampa to Niles: 21 (#257 most common destination from Tampa)
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Elkhart to Niles: 196 (#8 most common destination from Elkhart)
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 63
- Migration from Provo to Niles: 0
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#21. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from La Crosse to Niles: 0
- Net migration: 67 to La Crosse

Phillip L. Hofmeister // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jackson, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Jackson to Niles: 41 (#21 most common destination from Jackson)
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#19. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Toledo to Niles: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#18. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Washington to Niles: 219 (#150 most common destination from Washington)
Max Pixel

#17. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Milwaukee to Niles: 16 (#169 most common destination from Milwaukee)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#16. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Orlando to Niles: 3 (#288 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 96 to Orlando

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#15. Flint, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from Flint to Niles: 71 (#38 most common destination from Flint)
Canva

#14. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 141
- Migration from Cincinnati to Niles: 81 (#113 most common destination from Cincinnati)
skeeze // Pixabay

#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Houston to Niles: 8 (#313 most common destination from Houston)
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 170
- Migration from Battle Creek to Niles: 85 (#10 most common destination from Battle Creek)
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Ann Arbor to Niles: 36 (#82 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Net migration: 140 to Ann Arbor

DPPed// Wikimedia

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Phoenix to Niles: 41 (#257 most common destination from Phoenix)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 245
- Migration from Atlanta to Niles: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#8. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 267
- Migration from Baton Rouge to Niles: 0
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 278
- Migration from Chicago to Niles: 837 (#70 most common destination from Chicago)
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 361
- Migration from Grand Rapids to Niles: 222 (#23 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Detroit to Niles: 248 (#66 most common destination from Detroit)
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 471
- Migration from Michigan City to Niles: 73 (#13 most common destination from Michigan City)
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 478
- Migration from Lansing to Niles: 111 (#34 most common destination from Lansing)
Mxobe//Wikicommons

#2. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 729
- Migration from Kalamazoo to Niles: 500 (#6 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#1. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 1,459
- Migration from South Bend to Niles: 1,301 (#2 most common destination from South Bend)
- Net migration: 158 to South Bend

