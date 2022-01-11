Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Niles are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Niles, MI Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Niles between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Madison, WI Metro Area

#49. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#48. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#47. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#46. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Madison to Niles: 23 (#130 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 12 to Niles- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from San Diego to Niles: 19 (#269 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 7 to Niles- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Los Angeles to Niles: 83 (#230 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 71 to Niles- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Pittsburgh to Niles: 0- Net migration: 13 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Virginia Beach to Niles: 30 (#203 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 17 to Niles

#45. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

#44. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#43. Muncie, IN Metro Area

#42. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

#41. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Durham to Niles: 0- Net migration: 16 to Durham- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Denver to Niles: 13 (#277 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 4 to Denver- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Muncie to Niles: 0- Net migration: 19 to Muncie- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Lincoln to Niles: 0- Net migration: 22 to Lincoln- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Punta Gorda to Niles: 0- Net migration: 23 to Punta Gorda

#40. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

#39. Lima, OH Metro Area

#38. Bay City, MI Metro Area

#37. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

#36. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Sheboygan in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Sheboygan to Niles: 0- Net migration: 23 to Sheboygan- Migration to Lima in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Lima to Niles: 0- Net migration: 26 to Lima- Migration to Bay City in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Bay City to Niles: 135 (#5 most common destination from Bay City)- Net migration: 108 to Niles- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Lafayette to Niles: 0- Net migration: 31 to Lafayette- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Spokane to Niles: 0- Net migration: 32 to Spokane

#35. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

#34. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

#33. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

#32. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#31. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Daphne to Niles: 7 (#83 most common destination from Daphne)- Net migration: 25 to Daphne- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Memphis to Niles: 1 (#236 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 32 to Memphis- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Champaign to Niles: 7 (#122 most common destination from Champaign)- Net migration: 26 to Champaign- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Cleveland to Niles: 21 (#182 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 12 to Cleveland- Migration to Huntsville in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Huntsville to Niles: 24 (#99 most common destination from Huntsville)- Net migration: 15 to Huntsville

#30. Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area

#29. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#28. Muskegon, MI Metro Area

#27. Sebring-Avon Park, FL Metro Area

#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Cedar Rapids in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Cedar Rapids to Niles: 0- Net migration: 40 to Cedar Rapids- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Indianapolis to Niles: 109 (#93 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 67 to Niles- Migration to Muskegon in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Muskegon to Niles: 28 (#28 most common destination from Muskegon)- Net migration: 16 to Muskegon- Migration to Sebring in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Sebring to Niles: 0- Net migration: 52 to Sebring- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 52- Migration from Oklahoma City to Niles: 8 (#205 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 44 to Oklahoma City

#25. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#23. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

#22. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

#21. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Niles: 15 (#175 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 39 to Louisville/Jefferson County- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Tampa to Niles: 21 (#257 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 35 to Tampa- Migration to Elkhart in 2015-2019: 57- Migration from Elkhart to Niles: 196 (#8 most common destination from Elkhart)- Net migration: 139 to Niles- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 63- Migration from Provo to Niles: 0- Net migration: 63 to Provo- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from La Crosse to Niles: 0- Net migration: 67 to La Crosse

#20. Jackson, MI Metro Area

#19. Toledo, OH Metro Area

#18. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#17. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

#16. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Jackson to Niles: 41 (#21 most common destination from Jackson)- Net migration: 30 to Jackson- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Toledo to Niles: 7 (#143 most common destination from Toledo)- Net migration: 70 to Toledo- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Washington to Niles: 219 (#150 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 139 to Niles- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Milwaukee to Niles: 16 (#169 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 74 to Milwaukee- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Orlando to Niles: 3 (#288 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 96 to Orlando

#15. Flint, MI Metro Area

#14. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#12. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

#11. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 137- Migration from Flint to Niles: 71 (#38 most common destination from Flint)- Net migration: 66 to Flint- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 141- Migration from Cincinnati to Niles: 81 (#113 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 60 to Cincinnati- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 162- Migration from Houston to Niles: 8 (#313 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 154 to Houston- Migration to Battle Creek in 2015-2019: 170- Migration from Battle Creek to Niles: 85 (#10 most common destination from Battle Creek)- Net migration: 85 to Battle Creek- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 176- Migration from Ann Arbor to Niles: 36 (#82 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 140 to Ann Arbor

#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#8. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#6. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#5. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#4. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

#2. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area

#1. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 204- Migration from Phoenix to Niles: 41 (#257 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 163 to Phoenix- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 245- Migration from Atlanta to Niles: 19 (#291 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 226 to Atlanta- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 267- Migration from Baton Rouge to Niles: 0- Net migration: 267 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 278- Migration from Chicago to Niles: 837 (#70 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 559 to Niles- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 361- Migration from Grand Rapids to Niles: 222 (#23 most common destination from Grand Rapids)- Net migration: 139 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 409- Migration from Detroit to Niles: 248 (#66 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 161 to Detroit- Migration to Michigan City in 2015-2019: 471- Migration from Michigan City to Niles: 73 (#13 most common destination from Michigan City)- Net migration: 398 to Michigan City- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 478- Migration from Lansing to Niles: 111 (#34 most common destination from Lansing)- Net migration: 367 to Lansing- Migration to Kalamazoo in 2015-2019: 729- Migration from Kalamazoo to Niles: 500 (#6 most common destination from Kalamazoo)- Net migration: 229 to Kalamazoo- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 1,459- Migration from South Bend to Niles: 1,301 (#2 most common destination from South Bend)- Net migration: 158 to South Bend