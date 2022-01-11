ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Traffic jam’ caused by people rushing to donate duvets to dog rescue centre

By Lily Ford
The Independent
 5 days ago

The owner of an animal rescue centre in Norfolk has described the “traffic jam” of cars caused by people donating spare bedding after the sanctuary made an urgent appeal for their pups on Facebook

Wendy Valentine founded Hillside Animal Sanctuary and Dog Rescue in 1995 and has since cared for a number of animals including dozens of dogs who are waiting to be rehomed and need extra bedding in the winter.

Ms Valentine, from Norwich said Thursday’s Facebook appeal for duvets led to people “queueing out the door” with spare bedding over the weekend.

“We’ve usually got a good stock of donated bedding but recently we’ve had so much rain,” the 71-year-old told the PA news agency.

“The dogs go out and we use towels to dry them off (but) there’s only so much you can do and we have to change the bedding more often.

“We just ran very low and advertised on Facebook and in the local paper and we’ve had people queueing up outside with donated bedding.”

Hillside Animal Sanctuary’s post on Facebook, which has accumulated around 900 shares, read: “We have become in urgent need of old bedding.

“If you live locally and have any old or spare (non-feather) duvets or blankets, our dogs would be so grateful for them to snuggle up into during the winter.”

Ms Valentine estimates around 100 people showed up to bring duvets for the dogs, either to the Frettenham or West Runton sanctuaries in Norfolk.

John who works with me, he looked at the CCTV camera and you could see people queueing outside the door,” she said.

“At one point we had a traffic jam outside from people bringing the bedding.”

Ms Valentine said the generosity of local people will make a big difference to the dogs’ comfort as the weather stays chilly.

“They’ve got their plastic beds… but put the (duvets) on and it just makes them cosy and comfy and warm,” she said.

“It’s just nice and cuddly for them.”

