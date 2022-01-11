ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kh8ds_0didG6Xu00

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.

Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player.

The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a duck’s back.”

Danny Ings thought he had scored an equaliser but a long-wait at VAR eventually chalked off the goal to send Villa out of the competition. But Gerrard refused to blame the incident as the reason Villa lost.

“When VAR is there and they make a decision you have to accept it,” Gerrard added. “There is nothing you can do to change it. The easy way out is to blame luck and the officials, we won’t do that.

“It’s very tough. We are out of the FA Cup and coming into this job I saw this competition as an opportunity to have a good run in it.

“We dominated for large parts but we were not ruthless enough. I’ve seen enough tonight in terms of the performance to know that I can get to where I want to get to but we need to learn and learn quickly. We need to be more ruthless moving forward, defending crosses we need to be tighter.

“We cannot be having people with free headers in our six yard box. It is quite clear what we need to iron out and we will do it in the short term.”

Villa will host United this Saturday in the Premier League.

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Steven Gerrard
Danny Ings
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Philippe of faith! Coutinho stars to salvage Aston Villa a point against Manchester United as Brazilian marks his debut with an assist and a late goal after being thrown on by Steven Gerrard

They called him The Magician at Liverpool, though throughout his time at Barcelona they considered him more of a curse, his £142m price tag weighing as heavily on his shoulders as on the Catalan club’s alarming bank balance. Yet here at Villa Park, making an extraordinary cameo debut,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#Aston Villa#Var#The Premier League
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard reveals Aston Villa are ready to make more signings as new arrivals Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne could make their debuts against Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Aston Villa are ready to make further signings this month, following the capture of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne. Villa have made the most waves in the January transfer window so far by bringing in Gerrard’s former Liverpool team-mate on loan from Barcelona before paying £25million to sign Digne from Everton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roy Keane laments Manchester United claiming his former side 'lacked control in the midfield' after the Red Devils scuppered a two-goal lead to draw against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

Former Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed his former side, claiming they 'lacked control in the middle of midfield' following a 2-2 draw away against Aston Villa on Saturday night. The Red Devils took the lead following a howler by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The Argentinian shot-stopper spilled a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United players to hold each other to account

Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Philippe Coutinho equaliser

Follow live reaction as Philippe Coutinho scored the equalising goal on his Aston Villa debut to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League. United looked set to claim their second win over Steven Gerrard’s side in a week but Coutinho’s introduction changed the game as he set one up and scored another to complete a wild comeback at Villa Park.Just five days on from knocking Villa out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford, United were handed an early lead as goalkeeper Emi Martinez allowed a Fernandes shot from range through his legs. Villa responded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard hails 'fantastic cameo' by Philippe Coutinho after on-loan midfielder came off the bench to complete stunning Aston Villa comeback against Manchester United... and Brazilian admits he was 'bit nervous' on Premier League return

Steven Gerrard believes Aston Villa can bring out the magic in Philippe Coutinho again after the Brazilian struck on his debut to secure a point against Manchester United. Coutinho made a spectacular return to the Premier League after a four-year absence, creating one goal and then scoring the equaliser within 14 minutes of coming on as a substitute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial did not want to be in squad for Aston Villa game, Ralf Rangnick reveals

Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial was absent at Aston Villa after telling the interim manager he did not want to be in the Manchester United squad.Bruno Fernandes’ brace put the visitors on course for victory at Villa Park only for Jacob Ramsey to pull one back and substitute Phillipe Coutinho to seal a 2-2 draw.United had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – and Rangnick said he wanted Martial to fill that spot.But the German says the 26-year-old did not want to travel to Birmingham as he pushes for a January exit.“Yes, he didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick said.“He would have been in the squad normally but he didn’t want to and that’s the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday.” Read More Rob Baxter revels in Exeter’s success after crushing win over GlasgowRafael Benitez says Everton future ‘not in my hands’ after Norwich defeatBruno Lage insists Wolves never considered asking to postpone Southampton game
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
