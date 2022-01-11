The War On Drugs 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, tour updates

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. The War on Drugs' 2022 tour starts January 19 in Austin and they've had to make a couple adjustments to the dates. "First off, we're disappointed to announce that due to the government of Ontario’s indoor capacity restrictions, our Toronto shows on February 5 and 6 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre have unfortunately been cancelled," the band write. "Automatic refunds will be issued to all ticket holders in the next 30 days." Filling those spot are stops in Pittsburgh on 2/5 and Cincinnati (2/6). Additionally, TWOD have announced that "due to this latest Covid surge and our need to exist within the tightest possible tour bubble, there will be no support acts on this run." All tour dates, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on 1/29, are here, and you can read more of the band's update here.

