ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The War On Drugs 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, tour updates

By Matt Levy
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In December 2021, The War On Drugs live streamed “Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event” previewing tracks from their new studio album “I Don’t Want To Live Here Anymore.”. This year, they’ll up the ante and take their act to live audiences...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: War on Drugs, Best Coast, Bon Jovi, Kamaal Williams, Christian Death, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. The War on Drugs' 2022 tour starts January 19 in Austin and they've had to make a couple adjustments to the dates. "First off, we're disappointed to announce that due to the government of Ontario’s indoor capacity restrictions, our Toronto shows on February 5 and 6 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre have unfortunately been cancelled," the band write. "Automatic refunds will be issued to all ticket holders in the next 30 days." Filling those spot are stops in Pittsburgh on 2/5 and Cincinnati (2/6). Additionally, TWOD have announced that "due to this latest Covid surge and our need to exist within the tightest possible tour bubble, there will be no support acts on this run." All tour dates, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on 1/29, are here, and you can read more of the band's update here.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Drug Church share new single “World Impact,” announce spring tour

On March 11, Drug Church will release their new album Hygiene—one of our most anticipated albums of the year (so far)—via Pure Noise. After releasing two singles, “Million Miles of Fun” and Essential Track “Detective Lieutenant,” they’ve shared a third: “World Impact.” Hear it below. The group is also touring this spring. Take a look at their upcoming dates.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Win tickets to The War on Drugs at Madison Square Garden

The War on Drugs returned with a new album, I Don't Live Here Anymore, in October (order on clear blue double vinyl). It featured on lots of 2021 year end lists, and they're about to embark on a tour supporting it, including an NYC show that happens on Saturday, January 29 at Madison Square Garden. You can get tickets now, and we're also giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win below.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Utah State
WAFB

Where lotto winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Powerball jackpot soaring to more than $630 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
celebrityaccess.com

War On Drugs Drops Support Acts For North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie rock band War On Drugs announced revised plans for their current tour, dropping several dates due to coronavirus restrictions and announcing that their support act will not be joining them for the run. According to a statement from the band, WOD has pulled the plug on...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The War On Drugs#Atlanta#Covid#Omicron#Stubhub#Vivid Seats#Ticketmaster#Seatgeek#North American#The Moody Theater#Toyota Music Factory#White Oak Music Hall#The Ryman Auditorium#The Met#The House Of Blues#Ohio Fe
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
TMZ.com

Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit On Face of Churchgoer Out of Tulsa, OK

5:42 PM PT -- Word is, the spit-receiver is Mike's younger brother -- which ... doesn't make us feel any better about this. Still weird ... still gross. A famous pastor out of Oklahoma got very literal in his sermon this weekend about seeing God's hazy vision for ourselves in 2022 -- needing to hawk one to make his point.
TULSA, OK
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...
CELEBRITIES
zumic.com

Widowspeak Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Brooklyn indie rockers Widowspeak have announced a run of headlining 2022 tour dates. The newly planned headlining shows are scheduled for April and May, following the release of a new album in March titled The Jacket. After a hometown concert at Baby's All Right, the band will make stops at intimate venues across America. Previously, Widowspeak announced they would be opening for Clairo on a handful of dates.
MUSIC
wedr.com

Win tickets to the Legends Of The Streets Tour!

Listen all week long for your chance to see the Legends Of The Streets Tour starring Rick Ross, Trina, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and more at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise February 12th! Sponsored by We Are Live Entertainment and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B…99 JAMZ!
MIAMI, FL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy