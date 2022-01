Today, the Maryland General Assembly began its 2022 legislative session. Last year, COVID-19 required legislators to make significant adjustments to how the session was conducted. One year later, they are facing similar challenges with the surge in cases around our State, country, and the world. Addressing COVID and its impact on our State should be a high priority during this year’s session. Families, businesses, and nonprofits are hurting and still need assistance. I am urging State legislators to continue their focus on relief and recovery to make Maryland stronger.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO