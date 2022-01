The Philadelphia Eagles are down 17-0 at halftime in Tampa, but things might be different if Jalen Hurts had just let it rip on a deep shot earlier in the game. With his team trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Hurts faced a 3rd-and-9 at the Eagles’ 34-yard line. He wound up stepping out of a seemingly clean pocket and having his underneath pass for Jalen Reagor batted down to force a punt.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO