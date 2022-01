Insurance management platform provider DPL Financial Partners is working with Eduardo Repetto and Patrick Keating of investment manager Avantis Investors to launch a new U.S. equity index, in partnership with Barclays, which is designed to deliver higher expected returns at lower volatility, according to an announcement. Called the Avantis Barclays Volatility Control Index, the index is meant to facilitate the manufacture of fixed index annuity investments specifically for registered investment advisors and their clients.

