Movies

Gus Van Sant Boards Academy Award Shorts Contender ‘Censor Of Dreams’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Milk” director Gus Van Sant has boarded Academy Award contender “Censor Of Dreams” as an executive producer. The live action short, which has been shortlisted for an Academy Award, is directed by Léo Berne (Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money”) and Raphaël Rodriguez and stars Damien Bonnard (“Les Misérables”) and Alexis...

Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
‘King Richard’ Wins L.A. Press Club Award for Best Film Based on a True Story (Exclusive)

King Richard, Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s film that recounts the origin story of tennis greats Venus Williams and Serena Williams under the oversight of their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), has won the Los Angeles Press Club’s seventh annual Veritas Award for best film based on or inspired by real events and people, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. The result was determined through a vote of the 1,000-member organization, which was presented with a ballot of 10 films. This year’s runner-up was Tick, Tick … Boom!, a film about the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. (Full disclosure: I serve on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pulsar Content Boards Ankama’s Animated Feature ‘Dragon Princess’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content (“The Deep House”) has secured worldwide sales on “Dragon Princess,” an ambitious animated feature produced by Ankama, the thriving French studio behind the international franchises “Dofus” and “Wakfu.”. Directed by Jean-Jacques Denis (“Dofus”) and Anthony Roux, “Dragon Princess” tells the story...
COMICS
Alison Brie Joins John Cena in Action-Comedy ‘Freelance’ (Exclusive)

Alison Brie is set to star opposite John Cena in Freelance, an action-comedy directed by Taken helmer Pierre Morel. AGC Studios, run by Stuart Ford, is behind the project, which has Steve Richards of Endurance Media, Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin producing. The script by Jacob Lentz centers on an ex-special forces operator who, desperate to escape his humdrum life, takes a job providing security for a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. Things go sideways when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, and the mismatched duo, along with the...
MOVIES
‘Cut From a Different Cloth’ Producer Derren Lawford Exits Woodcut Media to Set Up DARE Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Headquartered in London, DARE Pictures will span documentaries, drama, film and podcasts, with plans to enlist an award-winning international network of directors, authors and producers who want to tell inclusive stories. Through Lawford’s previous work, the company is also positioned to access the worlds of fashion, music and advertising.
BUSINESS
‘Les Miserables’ Producers Look to Bolster Franco-Quebecois Ties With ‘Three Times Nothing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After claiming four César awards, including best picture, and a Cannes jury prize with 2019’s “Les Misérables,” and co-producing last year’s Venice winner “Happening,” rising producers Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral have set for themselves, and for their follow-up feature, an altogether different task: Paving a new path for Quebecois talent into the French mainstream.
MOVIES
Academy Awards producers reportedly eyeing Pete Davidson to host

Could Pete Davidson‘s next celebrity hookup be …Oscar? The Saturday Night Live cast member, whose dating history reads like a showbiz Who’s Who, is reportedly in talks to possibly host the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Page Six reports producers of the telecast — which will have a...
CELEBRITIES
Two-Time Cesar Winner Anne Alvaro Boards Second Season Of Orange Studio’s ‘L’Opera’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio has taken the opportunity of this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris to lift the curtain on season two of “L’Opéra,” a premium series that offers a backstage look at the inner workings and private passions of the dancers who illuminate Paris’ prestigious Opera Garnier. Ahead of Wednesday’s market presentation, execs from Orange Studio confirmed to Variety that two-time César winner Anne Alvaro (“The Taste of Others,” “The Clink of Ice”) will join the cast as the sophomore season’s chief antagonist.
MOVIES
Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
Sundance Institute Sets Fellows For 2022 Screenwriters Lab

EXCLUSIVE: Eliza McNitt (Black Hole), Olive Nwosu (A Burial), Dina Amer and Omar Mullick (Cain and Abel), Michael León and Ashley Alvarez (Crabs in a Barrel), Neo Sora (Earthquake), Yuan Yuan (Late Spring), Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål Nango (I Love My Guođoheaddji / I Love My Reindeerherder), Zandashé Brown (The Matriarch), Hasan Hadi (The President’s Cake), Daniele Anastasion (The Scout), Caledonia Curry and Meagan Brothers (Sibylant Sisters, Silent Snake Magic), and David Miranda Hardy (The Swim Lesson) have been named as the fellows for the Sundance Institute’s virtual 2022 Screenwriters Lab, who will develop their original projects from...
ENTERTAINMENT
Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship Selects Four Filmmakers for 2022 Program

The Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has unveiled the names of the four filmmakers who have been selected to participate in this year’s edition. Selected fellows for the 13th edition of the program are Lin Que Ayoung, an award-winning writer, director and producer who started her career as a hip-hop performer and lyricist; Pepi Ginsberg, a filmmaker and musician who’s penned, directed and produced several shorts including “Miss America”; Bianca Di Marco, whose latest short “Threads of Desire” was awarded a Graduate King & Wasserman award; and Lucia Robinson, who is working with The Vespucci Group which has Ramin...
MOVIES
Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
TV & VIDEOS
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Nick Hall Joins A24 To Oversee Creative For TV

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has brought in former HBO and Amazon Studios TV executive Nick Hall to oversee creative for the company’s growing television slate. Hall already is working on a series for A24; he is an executive producer on HBO’s upcoming The Idol, from Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. A24’s TV series slate also includes HBO’s Euphoria, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, whose Season 2 return just set an HBO max viewership record; Ramy Youssef’s eponymous Hulu series, which has Season 3 coming; Ziwe, which is returning for a second season at Showtime; and the upcoming anthology...
TV & VIDEOS
Danny Ramirez Joins A24’s ‘Stars At Noon’ From Claire Denis

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez is joining Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in Claire Denis’ next film at A24, The Stars at Noon. A24 had no comment. Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution and follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on. Denis will direct and also adapted the script with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. RT Features and Curiosa Films are producing the pic, which was originally announced during AFM 2020 Ramirez is fresh off the success of the Disney+ Marvel series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, where he co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie, playing Marvel character, Joaquin Torres. The actor will next appear opposite Tom Cruise in Paramount’s highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.  Ramirez recently completed production on the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense/thriller, No Exit and also has the Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus opposite Lili Reinhart. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.
MOVIES
‘Licorice Pizza’: The Sound and Vision of Paul Thomas Anderson — Toolkit

According to co-cinematographer Michael Bauman, when “Licorice Pizza” first opened at the Village Theater in Los Angeles, writer/director/co-cinematographer Paul Thomas Anderson wasn’t 100-percent happy with how the film looked projected in that particular space. Unable to get it the way he wanted, Anderson had a new 35mm print struck, which added just a touch of red and yellow back in, to accommodate the way he wanted it to play in conjunction with that specific theater’s projector, screen, and room. That anecdote paints a picture of a director who knows precisely what he wants, and while that is to some degree certainly...
LOS ANGELES, CA

