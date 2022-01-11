Does the Rivian R1T Pickup Truck Qualify for the Federal EV Tax Credit?

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com To curb climate change, the world will need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For the transport sector, it means shifting from gas-powered vehicles to electric models. Governments around the world are offering subsidies or pushing mandates to try to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, expanding the opportunities for automakers in the EV segment. In the lucrative pickup truck category, a fierce competition is brewing. In the U.S., pickup trucks have been the best-selling vehicles for years. Ford (F) has long had a firm grip on this market but is now bracing itself for a different competitive landscape amid the shift to electric vehicles. Besides Ford, Rivian (RIVN), Tesla (TSLA), and General Motors (GM) are also vying for control of the pickup market with electric models. Rivian brought the first electric pickup to U.S. roads in the fall of 2021, selling it under the R1T brand. GM soon followed with its GMC Hummer EV Pickup and is preparing to release another electric truck under its Chevrolet brand. Ford’s F-150 Lightning truck and Tesla’s Cybertruck are expected to hit the market in 2022.

