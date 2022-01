ST. PAUL, Minn. – In a tale of two halves when it came to 3-point shooting, the Bethel University men's basketball team came up on the wrong end of that battle falling to Macalester on the road Saturday afternoon, 72-63. With seven players finding the scoring column, BU was led by Isaiah Rollins with 14 points. Zach Doely had another double-double performance with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tommy Jensen rounded out the top scorers with 10.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO