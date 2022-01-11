ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday forecast: Morning wind, afternoon sunshine

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDY7L_0didDXwP00

Look for gusty winds Tuesday morning as a wind advisory remains in place for many parts of the Southland.

Afternoon temperatures will remain above average as high pressure continues to dominate the region.

Several storms forming in the Pacific are being sent to our north due to the high pressure.

There is a slight chance of rain arriving over the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High
  • Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 3 to 5 feet, building to 5 to 7 feet late in the day. South Facing Beaches – 2 to 4 feet.
  • Water temperature: 55 to 59 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Wednesday

  • Rip current risk: HIgh
  • Surf height: West Facing Beaches – 5 to 8 feet. South Facing Beaches – 3 to 5 feet.
  • Remarks: West swell
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Winter storm warnings in effect

Tonight: Widespread snow then sleet after 4AM. Low 14. Tomorrow morning: Snow and sleet. Low 30s. Tomorrow afternoon: Snow. High 35. Tomorrow evening: Snow. Low 30s. **A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York for tonight through Monday due to snow accumulation**. ***Tomorrow is a...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Temperature#Southland#Nexstar Media Inc
WLUC

Widespread snow for Tuesday afternoon

As conditions lighten up from today’s round of snow more snow is on the way for Tuesday. The system will move in the afternoon and will persist throughout the day into the evening. Lake effect snow will follow in the far west near Gogebic and Houghton counties into the night. After the snow temperatures will cool down into the singles for Thursday.
HOUGHTON, MI
KTLA.com

Julianna McIntosh crafts mocktails and low-alcohol cocktails by Join Jules

Mixologist Julianna McIntosh of Join Jules shares low-ABV (alcohol-by-volume) and non-alcoholic mockail ideas perfect for Dry January or when you want the fun of a refined adult beverage without the buzz. McIntosh explains the how to build your mocktail bar with zero-proof spirits and drink additions. This segment aired on...
FOOD & DRINKS
KTLA.com

How to participate in the 2022 MLK Day of Service through L.A. Works

Monday, Jan. 17, marks the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. Angelenos can honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by giving back in their own communities. Nahtahna Cabanes, L.A. Works’ VP of Partnerships, discusses local...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
foxlexington.com

David Aldrich’s forecast: Winter storm arriving Sunday afternoon into Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tonight, expect more clouds with precipitation arriving by morning, 20 percent chance, lows in the mid-20s. Sunday, a winter storm arrives with an icy mix, rain to snow, 2 to 5 inches of snow for much of central Kentucky by evening, snow in central Kentucky may not even start until mid to late afternoon highs in the lower to mid-30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
KTLA.com

Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 15th, 2022

-000- Shelby Cobra 60th Anniversary Celebration. Race car driver, automotive designer, and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his American muscle cars, the Shelby Cobra are being celebrated this weekend. At the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center in Irvine, learn how Shelby’s racing and his cobras defeated the never losing Ferrari racing team in 1966.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
KTLA.com

Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, January 16th, 2022

-000- South Pasadena Tournament of Roses. The team at Fiesta Parade Floats, not volunteers, are responsible for removing all of the floral, dry material, and structures that made the company’s six floats all award winners. What you see here, is happening among ALL of the companies and organizations that...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says it will reach 29 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTLA

KTLA

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy