Fossil is largest giant millipede known

British scientists have discovered a new fossil of a giant millipede called Arthropleura1 that they describe as “the largest arthropod2 in Earth history” and represent “the remains of the largest individual arthropod known to have evolved.” Their findings were published in Journal of the Geological Society.3 Arthropleura fossils (including their trackways) are rare.4 This new one comes from Howick Bay, Northumberland, England.5 From the fossilized remains, the scientists estimated the original organism would have been a whopping 2.63 m long and 55 cm wide (103 x 22 inches). It would have weighed almost 50 kg (110 lbs). That’s some millipede, and considerably larger than even the biggest species known today.6.
