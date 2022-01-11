ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fossil is largest giant millipede known

By Lela Nargi
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances are good that you would be startled to find a rhinoceros beetle perched over your bed one night. This South American insect is one of the largest in the world. It measures 6 inches long and 2 inches wide. That's almost as big as your hand. But that's...

www.lmtonline.com

