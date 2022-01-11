Italy's UniCredit looking at Russia's Otkritie Bank-source

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s No.2 bank UniCredit is among lenders interested in Russia’s Otkritie Bank which is opening up its books to suitors, a person familiar with the matter said.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Otkritie Bank is owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout and had been considering a possible bourse listing.

Otkritie Bank declined to comment. UniCredit was not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Valentina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)