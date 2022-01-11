Beats Fit Pro are coming to Canada, Europe and Japan this month

Kei Okamura is Director of Japan Investment Stewardship at Neuberger Berman LLC. This post is based on his Neuberger Berman memorandum. Issues of corporate governance, capital management and sustainability have been on the radar in Japan for the past decade, but soon the pace of change could accelerate. The difference is a revised Corporate Governance Code and the upcoming overhaul of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which aim to reinforce the role of sound governance and capital efficiency in enhancing shareholder value and are expanding their scope to issues such as diversity and climate change. In this post, we assess the potential implications, and explain why companies’ ability to adapt to the new Code could be crucial to their success moving forward.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO