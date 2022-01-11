ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beats Fit Pro are coming to Canada, Europe and Japan this month

By K. Holt
Engadget
 5 days ago

A couple of months after they debuted in the US, Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on the way to Canada, Europe and Japan. Orders will open in Europe (£200/€230) and Canada ($250 CAD) on January 24th, and in...

www.engadget.com

