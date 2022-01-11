Brian Flores to interview with Chicago Bears, expected to be coveted for multiple jobs

A day after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores is set to interview for the Chicago Bears head-coaching vacancy and it likely won’t be his only opportunity.

Many around the NFL were surprised Monday when Miami fired its third-year head coach. The 40-year-old took over a Dolphins’ roster in the first year of a rebuild before the 2019 season and won five games. Despite having one of the worst offenses in the NFL, Miami delivered consecutive winning seasons.

Brian Flores record: 24-25

Flores seemed likely to keep his job after Miami defeated the New England Patriots in Week 18, closing out the season with eight wins in their last nine games after a 1-7 start. But due to a poor relationship with Tua Tagovailoa and general manager Chris Frier, Flores was fired. However, he might not be out of work for long.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero , Flores is scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears this week. It will be his first coaching interview since 2019 and he’s widely expected to become a hot commodity with six jobs currently open.

While Flores didn’t have a great relationship with Tagovailoa in 2022, the issue might have been the coach believing the Dolphins needed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason. Flores reportedly pushed for a Deshaun Watson trade in Miami. If he landed with the Bears, he’d likely be happy with Justin Fields as the face of the franchise.

Flores joins a long list of names circulating in the Bears’ coaching search . Considering his success in Miami and the respect many hold for him around the league, it would be a surprise if he isn’t a head coach in 2022.

