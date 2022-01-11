ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores to interview with Chicago Bears, expected to be coveted for multiple jobs

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31x7a9_0didD8Cj00

A day after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores is set to interview for the Chicago Bears head-coaching vacancy and it likely won’t be his only opportunity.

Many around the NFL were surprised Monday when Miami fired its third-year head coach. The 40-year-old took over a Dolphins’ roster in the first year of a rebuild before the 2019 season and won five games. Despite having one of the worst offenses in the NFL, Miami delivered consecutive winning seasons.

  • Brian Flores record: 24-25

Flores seemed likely to keep his job after Miami defeated the New England Patriots in Week 18, closing out the season with eight wins in their last nine games after a 1-7 start. But due to a poor relationship with Tua Tagovailoa and general manager Chris Frier, Flores was fired. However, he might not be out of work for long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOtPy_0didD8Cj00
Also Read:
NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator and GM candidates in 2022

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero , Flores is scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears this week. It will be his first coaching interview since 2019 and he’s widely expected to become a hot commodity with six jobs currently open.

While Flores didn’t have a great relationship with Tagovailoa in 2022, the issue might have been the coach believing the Dolphins needed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason. Flores reportedly pushed for a Deshaun Watson trade in Miami. If he landed with the Bears, he’d likely be happy with Justin Fields as the face of the franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJba4_0didD8Cj00 Also Read:

Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to offer

Flores joins a long list of names circulating in the Bears’ coaching search . Considering his success in Miami and the respect many hold for him around the league, it would be a surprise if he isn’t a head coach in 2022.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Dolphins' statement on the firing of Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores Monday morning following the end of the NFL’s regular season. After three seasons with the team, Flores had a 24-25 record and was unable to make it to the postseason. The 2021 season was one of the more difficult to follow at points, as the Dolphins lost seven of their first eight games, making it extremely difficult for them to reach the playoffs. However, after winning seven in a row, the team had a shot by Week 17, but they fell just short.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Flores’ first head coach interview is with intriguing team

Brian Flores is not expected to be out of a job long after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. His first interview may be a hint about where he might prefer to land. The Houston Texans announced Friday that Flores had interviewed for their head coaching job. This marks the first known interview for both Flores and the Texans.
NFL
The Spun

Analyst Suggests Former NFL QB Could Be Texans Next Coach

The David Culley era is over. Now, the Houston Texans join the long list of teams in the market for a new head coach. A few possibilities have already been mentioned for the Texans’ gig. Brian Flores is the obvious choice. The Dolphins fired him at the beginning of the week, which was obviously shocking for a number of reasons.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Gm#Nfl Network
Awful Announcing

Adam Schefter sent out a weirdly contradictory pair of tweets about the Dolphins

The NFL playoffs might start this afternoon, but we’re also already deep into the coaching carousel as well. That means it’s a very busy time of year for NFL reporters, both the national insiders and local media. There are a lot of rumors and misinformation out there during normal times, of course, but this is essentially silly season, and therefore listening to only the real plugged-in media members is important.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Jobs
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Phinsider

Brian Flores interviewed for Houston Texans head coaching job on Friday

The Houston Texans interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Friday, the team announced on twitter Friday evening. The Texans’ gig came open Thursday after the Texans let head coach David Culley go after just one season. General manager Nick Caserio cited “philosophical differences” for the split. Culley was put in an extremely difficult position of winning with a roster severely lacking sufficient talent. Caserio also noted the decision to fire him had nothing to do with the availability of certain coaches, calling them “independent entities”.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages. Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains...
windycitygridiron.com

ECD’s Chicago Bears HC Search Extravaganza! 2022 Edition

I will admit. I’m nervous about typing this list out... there’s a very solid chance more requests will be submitted by the time this gets published. If that happens, I’ll have a part two published in the near future. The Chicago Bears’ GM job already features 12(!)...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy