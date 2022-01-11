ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Sparkman principal to run for Madison County Schools Superintendent

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxG9y_0didD2uN00

HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw announced that he filed to run for Superintendent of the Madison County School System on Tuesday.

Shaw has 35 years of experience in education, serving as a classroom teacher and coach for 15 years, as well as a bus driver. For the past 20 years, he was in school administration as an assistant principal and principal.

Eternal flame temporarily extinguished at Huntsville park

“I am excited about the future of the Madison County School System as it continues to grow and achieve. I
believe that with my experience and background in education, we can become one of the best school systems in the state. I look forward to serving the citizens of Madison County,” Shaw said in a statement.

A Birmingham native, Shaw graduated from Homewood High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from the University of North Alabama. He continued his education at Alabama State University and received a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and an Educational Specialist Degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

He served in multiple roles during his career:

  • Educational Leader at Cobb County Schools (Georgia)
  • Principal at Lassiter High School (Georgia)
    • Named National Blue Ribbon School twice during his tenure
    • Named Georgia PTSA Principal of the Year
  • Principal at Spain Park High School in Hoover
  • Principal at Northview High School in Dothan
  • Principal at Sparkman High School in Harvest
    • Recognized as a National Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence
    • District 8 Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals (2019-2020)
South Alabama woman battles COVID-19 for third time

Shaw is a recent graduate of the University of Alabama’s Superintendents Academy. He is also a member of the Council for School Leaders in Alabama and a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Shaw filed as a Republican candidate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, AL
Education
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Madison County, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
State
Georgia State
County
Madison County, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Education
WHNT News 19

Bonnie Plants relocates headquarters to Opelika after 100 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Bonnie Plants, the leading provider of vegetables and plants in the United States held the ribbon-cutting for their new headquarters in Opelika on Jan. 14, 2022. The company has been in operation for over 100 years and called Union Springs, Alabama home prior to this move to Opelika. Mike Sutterer, the […]
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#School Principal#Harvest#Sparkman High School#Homewood High School#Secondary Education#Alabama State University#Cobb County Schools#Lassiter High School#Georgia Ptsa Principal#Northview High School#Superintendents Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy