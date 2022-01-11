Sparkman principal to run for Madison County Schools Superintendent

HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Sparkman High School Principal Chris Shaw announced that he filed to run for Superintendent of the Madison County School System on Tuesday.

Shaw has 35 years of experience in education, serving as a classroom teacher and coach for 15 years, as well as a bus driver. For the past 20 years, he was in school administration as an assistant principal and principal.

“I am excited about the future of the Madison County School System as it continues to grow and achieve. I

believe that with my experience and background in education, we can become one of the best school systems in the state. I look forward to serving the citizens of Madison County,” Shaw said in a statement.

A Birmingham native, Shaw graduated from Homewood High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education from the University of North Alabama. He continued his education at Alabama State University and received a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and an Educational Specialist Degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

He served in multiple roles during his career:

Educational Leader at Cobb County Schools (Georgia)

Principal at Lassiter High School (Georgia) Named National Blue Ribbon School twice during his tenure Named Georgia PTSA Principal of the Year

Principal at Spain Park High School in Hoover

Principal at Northview High School in Dothan

Principal at Sparkman High School in Harvest Recognized as a National Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence District 8 Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals (2019-2020)



Shaw is a recent graduate of the University of Alabama’s Superintendents Academy. He is also a member of the Council for School Leaders in Alabama and a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

Shaw filed as a Republican candidate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.