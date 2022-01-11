ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Last day in the 50s before we slightly warm up tomorrow☀️- Next cold front moves in this weekend❄️

KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you are having a great Tuesday!

Well we are expecting one more day in the 50s before we warm up to the 60s tomorrow and staying with us until the end of the workweek.

Friday is actually going to be our warmest day this week with a high of 68 degrees, but expect some winds that day as well making it feel colder than it actually is.

Plenty of gloomy clouds this week so make sure to send us those beautiful weather photos to our newsroom!📸🤳🌈☀️🌤⛅️❄️

However for your weekend we are expecting plenty of rain and windy conditions so if you go out please bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 Drive carefully and bring an umbrella!🌂🚗💧

Cold front moves in Saturday as well, dropping us down to the 50s once again.

Have a Terrific Tuesday!😇

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBq1d_0didC9Kv00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures in the 70s today☀️ – However expect freezing temperatures this weekend so if you go out, please bring your fur babies indoors!🐶🐱🐕🐈🐩🦮

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️⛅️ Happy Friday!!! TGIF!!! Well we woke up pretty chilly this morning like we always do, but today is actually going to be our warmest day for the next 9 days, with an expected high of 70 degrees☀️ and slightly windy conditions. Our record high today is actually […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Another freezing start to the day❄️ but warming up to above average temperatures this afternoon☀️ – Hard freeze expected this weekend🥶

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you are having a great Thursday! Well we woke up below freezing this morning, but we do expect to warm up back to those above average temperatures in the 60s again. Friday is actually going to be our warmest day this week with a high of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Cold start to the day but back to the 60s this afternoon☀️ – before our next cold front moves in this weekend❄️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☀️ Hope you are having a great Wednesday! Well we are expecting to be back in the 60s today and staying with us until the end of the workweek. Tonight however, we are expecting freezing temperatures at 30 degrees, so bundle up!🧥🧣🧤 Make sure to bring your plants […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Gloomy and rainy start to the week💧🌧☔️ We should warm back up to the 60s by Wednesday☀️ before the next cold front moves in this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone!☕️ Happy Monday!! A very gloomy and rainy start to your week unfortunately. Today is actually going to be out coldest day out of the next 9 days, and expect freezing temperatures tonight at 31 degrees. Those gloomy clouds and scattered showers are expected to stay with us […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
KTSM

3 people injured from crash in Northeast

KTSM (El Paso): El Paso Fire Dispatch says 3 people were transported to a hospital after a serious crash that happened on US-54 and Sean Haggerty Sunday night. Dispatch says one person was transported with life threatening injuries and 2 others were transported with non-life threatening injuries. We are working to get you more information […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver struck by train in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person suffered serious injuries after colliding with a train in northeast El Paso. It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Stan Roberts Sr. Avenue and Dyer Street in northeast El Paso. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was rushed to the hospital with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT high school basketball scores, highlights Jan. 14, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re back with another week of 9 Overtime. We are ringing in the new year with the first and only basketball wrap-up show. Check out the top highlights from the best boys and girls high school basketball games with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. For local and breaking […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local doctor answers when to get your booster if you had COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the surge of COVID-19 local and national officials are encouraging to get your booster shot, but with the new Omicron variant more questions are arising. Dr. Ed Michelson, professor and chairman of Department of Emergency Medicine at Texas Tech University said, if you just got over COVID-19 you might […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

El Paso arrest 21-year-old for alleged injury to dog

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 21-year-old allegedly walked in-and-out of traffic attempting to open vehicle doors and intentionally swinging a dog by a leash. Bryan Montejano was arrested by police on Saturday after his actions allegedly caused injuries to the dog he had by a leash. The 21-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso announces partnership with General Motors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced a new partnership with General Motors on Wednesday night hinting at a combined effort to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. The announcement, sent by email with a news release, says the city and “community partners” formed a new partnership with GM for charging station […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP men rally in final minute, top Old Dominion 78-70 in overtime

NORFOLK, Va. (KTSM) – The game looked like it was lost, but instead UTEP pulled themselves back from the brink on Saturday night. UTEP snapped a six-game road Conference USA losing streak at Old Dominion on Saturday, defeating the Monarchs 78-70 in overtime to improve to 9-8, 2-3 in C-USA play. “These guys keep doing […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTSM

UTEP women fight off Old Dominion late for 53-48 win

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP ended Old Dominion’s nine-game winning streak with a 53-48 win on Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. The Miners (10-4, 1-2 Conference USA) blanketed the Monarchs (11-3, 1-1 Conference USA) defensively throughout the game, at one point in the first half holding ODU to just seven points over a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Reuse, recycle and refill: How to start living eco-friendly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eco-friendly lifestyle might be something to consider for your New Year’s resolution and with a few steps, an easy change to implement in your household. El Pasoan Gabriela Herrera has been on her eco-friendly journey for the past four years and it all started with her daughter buying an energy-saving […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime sports columnist, El Paso icon Ray Sanchez passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pillar of sports reporting and commentary in the Borderland, Ray Sanchez died Wednesday at the age of 94. The announcement of Sanchez’s passing was made by his son Vic via Ray’s Facebook Page, triggering an immediate outpouring of condolences for his family. He loved many things during his life, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP outmatched at Charlotte, Miners drop to 8-8 with 66-53 loss to 49ers

CHARLOTTE, NC (KTSM) — Jamal Bieniemy (game-high 21 points) and Souley Boum (14 points) combined for 35 points, but UTEP couldn’t find production elsewhere is a 66-53 loss at Charlotte on Thursday night at the Halton Arena. The Miners (8-8, 1-3 C-USA) limited the 49ers (8-5, 1-0 C-USA) to 40.0 percent shooting from the floor and […]
NBA
KTSM

El Paso schools brace for more COVID-19 cases, increased absences

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of parents waited in a long line at the Don Haskins Recreation Center testing site Monday morning, waiting to get their children tested for COVID-19. “We’re here to do a test again,” said Fernando Delgadillo, with his two sons in the car. He said his sons, one in middle […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy