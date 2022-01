Honda is one of the most trusted automotive manufacturers in the world, and despite the small reliability hiccup every now and then, has proven to build some of the most hardy vehicles the world has ever seen. The company celebrated its 73rd year of existence in style last year, but it seems that Honda is still stuck in the past. Literally. Tons of Honda vehicles from as far back as 2004, and up to 2012 have a strange issue with their GPS clocks, which get stuck at a certain time in the past. This issue appeared at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2022, and has left many Honda owners scratching their heads.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO