Grace on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL — Everything You Need to Know

By Chris Eades
 5 days ago
Paris’ mother has arrived on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL and if you’re a CBS or NBC soap fan from a while back you might recognize Grace Buckingham. Portrayer Cassandra Creech starred as Denise Maynard on AS THE WORLD TURNS from 1998-2001 and she also played Diane on DAYS OF OUR...

willthaman
5d ago

They keep bringing characters on here that don't make sense...

The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Porter Fasullo Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

The role of Danny Morgan was recast back in the Nov. 24 episode but a month later, the previous portrayer, Porter Fasullo, said a heartfelt goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL. He shared his message along with a series of photos of himself posing in front of the GH stage door by himself and with some of his castmates.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

