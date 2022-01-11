Grace on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL — Everything You Need to Know

At the cliff house, Steffy knows Taylor still loves her dad, and that deep down he loves her too. She’s certain he cannot be happy what with everything going on with Brooke. “We need to help dad. We need to get him out of there.” Taylor hates to see her so upset, but Ridge’s life is with Brooke and the Logans. Steffy argues this could be a new chapter if they just put it out there and manifest it. She feels something is going on at Brooke’s, and it must be big or Hope wouldn’t be so concerned. Sooner or later it’s going to come out and that’s when they’ll bring her dad back with them where he belongs. Taylor says she’s glad she and Ridge were able to remain friends, but Steffy sees more in their eyes when they look at each other. It shines a light on what’s been missing.

