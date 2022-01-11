ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 in Key Role

By Jennifer Maas
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Flight Attendant” Season 2 will see Academy Award-nominee Stone join in the recurring role of Lisa Bowden , Cassie’s estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare....

