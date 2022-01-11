The Joy of Missing Out's Christina Crook returns with Good Burdens

For as long as print media has been in hospice care, there’s been much ado about the adjacent coming extinction of a specific type of editor in chief: the glamorous boss with the first-name recognition, exquisite lifestyle, and a kind of surrounding mythos that is synonymous with, if not supersessive, the titles they lead. In the past two decades, the combined tectonic pressure of the digital economy, paired with long-awaited baseline reckonings with workplace culture and, like, decency, has largely written flashy industry main characters off as liabilities, the future Netflix talent pool, or generally irrelevant figures of a bygone industry. The dudeitors have either mellowed out, gotten canceled, or left the building in a whirl of Louis Vuitton luggage; last summer, The New York Times pronounced the imperial editor officially dead (naming “the last example standing” in the piece, of course, felt almost unnecessary).

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO