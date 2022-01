Want to reduce latency? There's now a free and open source way with LatencyFleX, that gives a vendor and game agnostic latency reduction middleware that you can try out. This can be used as an alternative to NVIDIA Reflex, for Windows games running through Proton that have it implemented directly, plus certain Linux builds of Unreal Engine 4 games and as a plugin / hook for Unity games too. An advantage of course is that you don't need an NVIDIA GPU, with the developer mentioning one of the motivations for creating it being only having an AMD GPU.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO