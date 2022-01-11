ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Urban Outfitters Feels Effects of Omicron

By Kellie Ell
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29flaX_0didA25Q00

Click here to read the full article.

Urban Outfitters Inc. is the latest retailer to experience the negative effects of Omicron.

On Tuesday, ahead of the retailer’s presentation at ICR 2022, the virtual retail conference, Urban Outfitters — which counts Urban Outfitters , the Anthropologie Group, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn among its brands, in addition to rental subscription service Nuuly and a food and beverage business under the greater company umbrella — revealed net sales for the two-month and 11-month time periods ending Dec. 31.

More from WWD

While total company net sales were positive, higher-than-expected transportation costs, reduced store occupancy and increased promotional activity in Free People’s wholesale division put a damper on holiday sales.

“ Our top line is coming in exactly as we expected it to,” Frank Conforti, copresident and chief operating officer at Urban Outfitters, said during the ICR presentation Tuesday morning. “What was different for us in the fourth quarter was our inbound freight costs were higher than we expected. Obviously, it was really expensive to get product here. We relied very heavily on air and it was expensive to get product here. It came in more expensive than we had anticipated.”

He added that the Free People brand “slowed just a little,” while in-store traffic was down for the quarter. That’s in addition to reduced store hours, in part because of employee absenteeism as associates tested positive for the latest strain of COVID-19.

“Our stores were a little weaker than we had anticipated,” Conforti explained. “I think we had thought our stores would pick up closer to the holidays. We just didn’t see that lift closer to the holidays as we had in previous seasons when people wanted their packages under the tree in time.

“The cost pressures will definitely be a headwind in all of those categories in the first half of the year,” he continued. “It’s a complicated year.”

Melanie Marein-Efron, chief financial officer at Urban Outfitters, added during the presentation that “there’s been disruption from abse nteeism” in stores.

“Clearly there is an impact,” she said. “Once we’re limiting our store hours, we’re limiting our sales.”

These headwinds aren’t specific to Urban Outfitters. In fact, supply chain woes and dwindling store traffic have become industrywide concerns as the Omicron variant continues to rage throughout the world. On Monday, Lululemon revised its guidance downward thanks to supply chain constraints and labor issues. The same day Abercrombie & Fitch said it lost revenues throughout the holiday season because of lack of inventory. Walmart and Macy’s temporarily cut store hours recently because so many employees have been falling sick with Omicron.

But in Urban Outfitters’ case, investors didn’t seem to mind. Company shares closed up 1.81 percent Tuesday to $28.71 each , thanks in part to strong overall holiday sales.

“We feel good about the consumer; the consumer is still out there spending,” Conforti said. “The variant is affecting our business. But the consumer seems to be resilient and continues to be spending at a high rate. And it doesn’t seem to be taking a lot of promotions to get her to spend.”

Total company net sales for the two months ending Dec. 31 were up 14.6 percent, compared with the same timeframe in December 2019, or in pre-pandemic times. Total retail segment net sales also grew, up 15 percent during the quarter, w hile comparable retail net sales rose 14 percent, thanks to double-digit growth in digital channel sales. Comparable retail sales, however, offset some of the gains with high-single-digit negative retail store sales.

By brand, comparable retail segment net sales during the holiday shopping season were up 47 percent at the Free People Group, 15 percent at the Anthropologie Group and 3 percent at Urban Outfitters, compared with 2019’s pre-pandemic holiday season. In the wholesale division, net sales fell 18 percent, primarily from promotional activity in the Free People Group.

The retailer is now expecting total fourth-quarter gross margins to deleverage thanks to higher-than-expected inbound transportation costs.

For the 11-month period ending Dec. 31, total company net sales rose 14.4 percent, compared with the same period in 2019, while comparable retail segment net sales were up 16 percent during the same timeframe, led by double-digit growth in digital channel sales. Gains were offset by low double-digit negative retail store sales, driven by reduced store traffic. Net sales in the wholesale segment were also down — 22 percent — in the last 11 months, compared with 2019 levels, which the company credits to increased promotions in Free People’s wholesale division.

In the last 11 months, Urban Outfitters opened 55 new brick-and-mortar retail locations, or 29 Free People (including 18 FP Movement), 17 Urban Outfitters and nine Anthropologie stores, for a total of 680 stores spread across North America and Europe .

Shares of Urban Outfitters are down approximately 5.2 percent, year-over-year.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Bucks Trend; Updates Guidance Despite Omicron

Click here to read the full article. American Eagle Outfitters is on a roll.  While competitors throughout the fashion world have begun to express concerns over Omicron’s effects on sales and profits, American Eagle Outfitters — which includes the American Eagle, Aerie, Offline by Aerie, Unsubscribed, AE77 and Todd Snyder brands — did an about-face on the retail industry Tuesday morning, ahead of its presentation at the ICR 2022 virtual retail conference, raising its two-year operating income and revenue targets. More from WWDRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of...
BUSINESS
WWD

NRF Convention Goes In-person Again With Signs of Retail Health

Click here to read the full article. A smaller though still significant-sized crowd of retailers, tech firms, vendors, industry analysts and consultants descends on New York’s Javits Center next week for the National Retail Federation Convention and Expo, which returns to its in-person format this year after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. Organizers said the annual event will have between 20,000 and 25,000 registered attendees, compared to the 40,000 that registered for NRF’s in-person 2020 convention. Down a bit are the number of exhibitors — 775 compared to 825 for the January 2020 live event — and the...
RETAIL
WWD

Mented Cosmetics Closes Series A, Plans International Launch

Click here to read the full article. Mented Cosmetics has closed a $5 million Series A round led by Corazon Capital and CircleUp Growth Partners. Mented plans to use the capital to build the team and grow distribution with Ulta Beauty, Target and begin international expansion, said KJ Miller, cofounder and chief executive officer. More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Miller and cofounder Amanda Johnson launched Mented in 2017 with nude lipsticks meant to work across skin tones. The duo raised $1 million that year, becoming the 15th and 16th Black women...
MAKEUP
architecturaldigest.com

Retail Therapy: 15 Deals to Shop From Urban Outfitters, Ban.do, Tekla, and More

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. To ring in 2022 on a high note, this week’s trove of discounted items includes lots of nice potential pickups, like stylish decor...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Retail Store Sales#Covid#Urban Outfitters Inc#Icr 2022#The Anthropologie Group#Nuuly#Free People#Copresident
MyChesCo

Urban Outfitters Reports Record Holiday Sales

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) announced net sales for the two and eleven months ended December 31, 2021. Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on their business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, the Company’s announcement includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

The 12 Best Finds From Urban Outfitters' Sale with Double Discounts

Looking to step up your wardrobe and add in not-so-basic basics or a unique accessory? Right now, you can find loads of clothes on sale from Urban Outfitters for an extra 40% off. You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on denim, women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home...
SHOPPING
sgbonline.com

Urban Outfitters Holiday Comps Rise 14.6 Percent

Urban Outfitters, Inc. announced net sales over November and December rose 14.6 percent, although it indicated that higher freight costs and promotions at the Free People brand will impact margins. The company said that due to the material impact of COVID-19 on its business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated...
RETAIL
CNET

Save an extra 25% off trendy clothes at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is currently giving an additional 25% discount at checkout on select items on sale. As well as stuff like shoes and apparel, there's a wide range of other products discounted as part of this deal, such as toys and AirPods cases. Urban Outfitters is already pretty affordable, so with the additional 25% off we're talking super cheap.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seekingalpha.com

Urban Outfitters reports 15% growth in two months total company net sales

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported a growth of 14.6% in total company net sales for the two months ended Dec.31, 2021 compared to two months ended Dec.31, 2019. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 14%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by high single-digit negative retail store sales primarily due to reduced store traffic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Salesforce Embraces the Future of Commerce With Innovative Products and Partnerships

Click here to read the full article. According to data from Salesforce, by next year 25 percent of shopping will occur outside of a brand’s website, app or physical store. With new innovations and partnerships on its platform, Salesforce aims to help companies meet consumers no matter where they are, enable modernization of systems and develop more flexible digital strategies.More from WWDSantoni Unveils Capsule Collection For Chinese New Year2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in Paris “Today, consumers expect retailers to offer their products anytime, anywhere and this is transforming the...
BUSINESS
WWD

LVMH Luxury Ventures, Antler Back British Mystery Box Start-up Heat

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — London-based start-up Heat has closed a $5 million seed round funding led by venture capital firm Antler, and LVMH Luxury Ventures, the investment entity operating within LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Angel investors this round include OTB Group’s Stefano Rosso, the Hermès family, L Catterton partner Michael Mitterlehner, German grocery start-up Flink founder Oliver Merkel and Spotify’s director of global growth Sven Ahrens.More from WWDMarina Moscone Pre-Fall 2022The Best Spring Campaigns of 2022Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2022 The fresh capital injection will be used to create more innovative and immersive e-commerce experiences — which include...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
WWD

Prada Men’s Fall 2022

For those who remember pre-pandemic fashion with nostalgia, seeing Jeff Goldblum and nine other actors such as Kyle MacLachlan and Asa Butterfield walking the Prada runway instantly triggered a sweet memory: The brand’s iconic fall 2012 show that saw the likes of Willem Dafoe, Gary Oldman and Adrien Brody parading to loud cheers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy