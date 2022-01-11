ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Andrew Luck was in Lucas Oil Stadium again Monday night. It has nothing to do with the Indianapolis Colts.

The new member of the College Football Hall of Fame joined ESPN's pregame broadcast for the national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Luck, the 32-year-old who played six seasons for the Colts, reports he's on "full-time daddy duty" these days. "It's been a complete joy."

His daughter, Lucy, is 2 .

Luck played at Stanford. He was joined in the interview with ESPN's Robert Griffin III, who beat Luck for the Heisman Trophy in 2011. Luck was the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2012, while Griffin went second to Washington.

Luck's name has come up in recent weeks – mostly in a "what could have been" context – as the Colts collapsed in the closing weeks of the season and missed the NFL playoffs. There's no indication he's coming out of retirement .

Opportunities: Luck could've come back to the Colts plenty of times. He never has.

Science teacher vibes: Twitter reacts to Luck's appearance at the national title game

And by the way, another former Colts quarterback attended the game.

Peyton Manning and Luck combined for 78,499 passing yards and 570 touchdowns with the Colts. Manning led them to a Super Bowl title and Luck reached an AFC Championship game.

The Colts lost their last two games of the season to fall out of the playoff picture.

Luck also caught up with former teammate Reggie Wayne .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: New College Football Hall of Fame member Andrew Luck says fatherhood is a 'complete joy'

