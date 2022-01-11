Universities differ on COVID-19 policies for spring semester

Area universities are taking different approaches to COVID-19 mitigation as cases surge across the country and the spring semester is set to begin.

The University of Missouri System voted Tuesday not to return to a masking policy, despite President Mun Choi placing the temporary mask requirement before the Board of Curators.

The curators voted 7-2 not to implement temporary masking.

On the other side of the state line, the University of Kansas will start the semester with its mask requirement remaining in place.

Masks are required in campus buildings, and because Douglas County replaced its mask mandate, masks are required in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas State University will also keep its temporary mask mandate in place for all indoor spaces on campus.

Classes will be in-person, but faculty have the ability to shift to online classes if the need arises.

Haskell Indian Nations University, located in Lawrence, is taking a totally different approach.

The first three weeks of the spring semester will be online classes .

