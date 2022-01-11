ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Nail that person immediately’ – Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd have made error in failing to shut down disgruntled players

By William Pugh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

RIO FERDINAND said Manchester United should 'nail that person immediately' when dealing with the club's disgruntled stars.

The Red Devils icon reckons United chiefs have 'let stuff slide too much' and there are players and agents who disturb things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJN2d_0did9wzF00
Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd should have been tougher on disruptive stars Credit: Getty

United scraped a fortunate 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.

In the build up to the match, SunSport exclusively revealed Ralf Rangnick was battling dressing room rifts and cliques.

But Ferdinand said the club have to take some of the responsibility.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: "I think Man Utd's biggest mistake they've made in recent years is allowing certain players and people externally who are part of players' circles and networks to disrespect the club publicly.

"They haven't slammed the door shut in their face and really put them people in the place they should be.

"You can't allow that because the minute you allow that once, one step out of line, other players and people in their circles start thinking 'oh he got away with it, I'll say my thing because there's no repercussions - my player isn't going to come under any type of fire at the club'.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"No. You nail that person immediately and I don't understand… that's the mistake hierarchy at the football club in recent years have done poorly.

"They've let stuff slide too much. They've got to be drilled those people."

Ferdinand didn't name him directly but Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has previously been accused of being a nuisance.

Despite the negative feeling surrounding Man Utd at the moment, Rangnick told his stars to stop moaning and get the season back on track.

He said: "We have players with contracts expiring in the summer. We have maybe also one or two players who want to leave and are under contract.

"It's about the players dealing with that in a professional way, everybody has the chance to show in training, to show up, and get a chance to play.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

“If this is not the case, then of course the player, club and agents need to discuss the situation.

"As far as I can tell so far the players have been dealing with that in a professional way. I cannot say anything else.

"If I realise that is not the case I will address that with the players direct."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand names Cristiano Ronaldo in his Team of the Year but snubs Lionel Messi after tricky PSG spell

RIO FERDINAND made the bold decision to exclude 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi from his Team of the Year - picking Cristiano Ronaldo instead. The former Manchester United star argues Messi has dipped in form since his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain - the Argentine has just six goals and five assists for the French side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea star Andreas Christensen wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona on free transfers with contract offer on table

ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN is wanted by European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich with both 'strongly interested', according to reports. The Chelsea defender is out of contract in the summer and looks increasingly likely to leave, despite the Blues' best efforts. And Fabrizio Romano says the Denmark international will soon make his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal must line up Sebastien Haller if their bid for Dusan Vlahovic fails, says Rio Ferdinand... with the Ajax striker's red-hot form in the Champions League making him a good fit for the Gunners

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should be on alert to give prolific Ajax striker Sebastien Haller a second Premier League chance if the Gunners fail to land Dusan Vlahovic, Rio Ferdinand has argued. Ivory Coast forward Haller failed in the Premier League after joining West Ham for £45million from Eintracht Frankfurt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Mino Raiola
Daily Mail

Ronaldo makes the cut as do Mendy, Salah and Lewandowski... but Rio Ferdinand says Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi 'can't be in the conversation' for his Team of the Year because of his poor form since joining PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo's rescue missions for Manchester United and Mohamed Salah's heroics for Liverpool put them ahead of Lionel Messi in the team of the year, Rio Ferdinand has argued – adding that Robert Lewandowski was 'robbed' of a Ballon d'Or. Former United and England stalwart Ferdinand has been passionately...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#United Chiefs#Sunsport#Ts Cs#Profe
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits title race could be over if Chelsea lose to ‘benchmark’ Man City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s Premier League title race could be over if the Blues lose at “benchmark” club Manchester City on Saturday.Chelsea trail Pep Guardiola’s City by 10 points heading into the weekend’s Etihad Stadium clash, with Andreas Christensen the Blues’ latest Covid-19 absentee.Chelsea toppled City 1-0 in Porto in May to win the Champions League but Blues boss Tuchel admitted Guardiola’s men are still the best in the business in England.City have won 11 Premier League matches on the spin, while second-placed Chelsea have only lost once in 15 but have also drawn six matches in that stint.Asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
306K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy