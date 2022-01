Koe Wetzel Announces 2022 North American Tour

Buckle up.

He may be back in the studio this week, but Koe Wetzel and company are already gearing up to get back to one of the places he feels right at home… the stage. The road warrior moved an impressive 120,000 tickets in 2021, and this year, he’s looking to take it even further.

Announced today, Koe will be launching a North American headlining tour this spring. Kicking off on March 3rd in Independence, Missouri, the 32-show run will go through July 23 with stops in New York, Tulsa, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, and more.

Koe will also be playing the Auburn Rodeo, Biloxi Crawfish Music Festival, Gordy’s HWY30 Music Festival, and more.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 12 10am local time until Thursday, January 13 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Presale tickets will be available to non-Citi cardmembers on Thursday, January 13 at 10am local time.

General on sale begins Friday, January 14 at 10am local time.

KOE WETZEL ON TOUR:

3/03/2022 INDEPENDENCE, MO CABLE DAHMER ARENA

3/04/2022 ST. LOUIS, MO CHAIFETZ ARENA

3/05/2022 NEWPORT, KY PROMOWEST PAVILION AT OVATION

3/17/2022 NEW YORK, NY TERMINAL 5 *

3/18/2022 PITTSBURGH, PA STAGE AE

3/19/2022 PHILADELPHIA, PA FRANKLIN MUSIC HALL *

3/24/2022 COLUMBIA, SC THE TOWNSHIP AUDITORIUM

3/25/2022 SILVER SPRING, MD THE FILMORE SILVER SPRING *

3/26/2022 COLUMBUS, OH KEMBA LIVE!

3/31/2022 CEDAR PARK, TX HEB CENTER *

4/08/2022 PARK CITY, KS HARTMAN ARENA *

4/09/2022 TULSA, OK BOK CENTER *

4/15/2022 EVANSVILLE, IL FORD CENTER *

4/16/2022 KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM *

4/21/2022 FRANKLIN, TN FIRSTBANK AMPHITHEATER *

4/22/2022 BRANDON, MS BRANDON AMPHITHEATER *

4/23/2022 OPELIKA, AL AUBURN RODEO *

4/24/2022 BILOXI, MS BILOXI CRAWFISH MUSIC FESTIVAL *

5/04/2022 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE ORLANDO

5/05/2022 ST. PETERSBURG, FL JANNUS LIVE

5/06/2022 ST. AUGUSTINE, FL ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATER

5/07/2022 POMPANO BEACH, FL POMPANO BEACH AMPHITHEATER

5/11/2022 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM

5/12/2022 BOSTON, MA ROADRUNNER *

5/13/2022 WALLINGFORD, CT THE DOME AT TOYOTA OAKDALE THEATRE *

5/14/2022 RICHMOND, VA VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

6/02/2022 TUPELO, MS BANCORPSOUTH ARENA *

6/03/2022 ATLANTA, GA COCA-COLA ROXY *

6/04/2022 ORANGE BEACH, AL THE WHARF AMPHITHEATER *

6/10/2022 FORT WORTH, TX DICKIES ARENA *

6/11/2022 THE WOODLANDS, TX THE CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION *

6/17/2022 AMARILLO, TX STARLIGHT RANCH *

6/24/2022 FILER, ID GORDY’S HWY 30 MUSIC FEST *

7/22/2022 NEW BRAUNFELS, TX WHITEWATER AMPHITHEATER *

7/23/2022 CORPUS CHRISTI, TX CONCRETE STREET *

* Citi Presale not available